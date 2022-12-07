igus passes the one billion sales mark
A reason to celebrate: igus achieved sales of one billion euros for the first time - just in time for the start of Carnival on 11/11. (Source: igus GmbH)
The Cologne-based industrial company achieved a ten-digit turnover for the first time at the beginning of the CarnivalSTAMFORD , CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced that the company has reached the one billion mark in sales for the first time.
One billion euros in sales: this target, which igus set for the first time in 2020, has been achieved just two years later despite the Corona pandemic - just in time for the Cologne Carnival to start on 11/11.
"Amazing, but true. It was on this exact day that we, a Cologne-based family business, reached one billion in sales," says igus CEO Frank Blase, who was also born in Cologne.
And igus has already identified its next goals. The company wants its production to become climate-neutral by 2025 and serve one million active customers by 2030.
From a Cologne garage to the world
For igus, it all began in a garage. In 1964, Margret and Günter Blase founded igus. The couple won over their first customer with the words: "Give me your most difficult injection-molded part, and I'll find a solution," laying the foundation for the company's success.
Today, igus serves around 188,000 customers from over 50 industries worldwide and employs over 4,500 people at 31 locations. Its guiding principle is "improve what moves," driving igus to improve movement worldwide through motion plastics.
"We dream of a lubrication-free world," stated Blase.
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
Michael Rielly
igus GmbH
+1 800-521-2747
mrielly@igus.net