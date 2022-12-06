Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

On December 7, 1941, over two thousand American soldiers and civilians lost their lives and over one thousand were injured in the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor. We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II who fought for our great nation. I signed the attached Proclamation and hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. To view the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Proclamation, click here. To view the Presidential Proclamation, click here. ###