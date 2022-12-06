Submit Release
A Book for Christmas

Treasure of the Diary

Author Tom Collins

Exploring Asheville by Tom Collins was recognized as a winner in the 2022 NYC Big Book Award

Exploring Asheville by Tom Collins was recognized as a winner in the 2022 Independent Press Award

A Distinguished Favorite, Collins' Beyond Visual Range was recognized in the 2022 NYC Big Book Award

Get the new Mark Rollins Adventure, Treasure of the Diary, an enjoyable family friendly mystery.

Treasure of the Diary is a good choice for this year’s Christmas gifts!”
— Tom Collins
GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Check out the new Mark Rollins Adventure, Treasure of the Diary, an enjoyable family friendly mystery. It is both educational and entertaining, weaving historical fiction and familiar places into a seemingly realistic adventure mystery.

In the tradition of a rags-to-riches story, three Belmont college students find a one hundred and fifty year old diary written during the Civil War. Using their wit and modern technology, they discover the diary’s secret and their find sends them to Asheville and the western North Carolina mountains in search of buried treasure.

Treasure of the Diary is a good choice for this year’s Christmas gifts!

After reading Treasure of the Diary, please post a review on the website where the purchase was made or on https://www.goodreads.com/.


All books are available from your favorite neighborhood bookstore or online source. Ebook and print editions are also available on Amazon, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Smashwords, and other online bookstores. Audio editions are available on Amazon, iTunes and directly from Audible.com.

For signed copies go to tomcollinsauthor.com. Exploring Asheville was the 2022 winner of the Independent Press Award and the NYC Big Book Award for its literary category. My novel, Beyond Visual Range, was NYC Big Book 2022 Award’s Distinguished Favorite in Military Fiction.


This is a sponsored press release provided by The Independent Press Award's publisher Ted Olczak.

Ted Olczak
Independent Press Award
ted@gabbybookawards.com
Exploring Asheville: Its History, Attractions, Mysteries, Ghosts, and Tall Tales by Tom Collins

A Book for Christmas

