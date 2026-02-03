Singaporean Author and Stroke Survivor Terence Ang Earns Distinguished Favorite Recognition from Two Major Book Awards

2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite AS SEEN IN NYC's Times Square Author Terence Ang "Can You Hear Me?" film starring Terence Ang Still shots of film "Can You Hear Me?"

Singaporean Author and Stroke Survivor Terence Ang won a 2025 NYC Big Book Award and 2026 Independent Press Award; A Powerful Short Film on Living with Aphasia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singaporean author and stroke survivor Terence Ang has earned Distinguished Favorite recognition from both the 2025 NYC Big Book Award and the 2026 Independent Press Award for his poetry memoir, "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story."At the 2026 Independent Press Award, "Thunderstroke" was honoured in two categories — Poetry: Journeys, Memory, and the Self, and Inspiration. The Independent Press Award is one of the most respected global book award programs for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognizing excellence in writing, design, and overall literary impact."Thunderstroke" is a deeply personal work drawn from Ang’s lived experience of surviving a stroke and navigating life with aphasia. Written in spare, unembellished language, the book explores silence, loss, memory, identity, and recovery, offering readers an intimate reflection on what it means to rebuild a sense of self when language itself becomes fragile. Through poetry, Ang captures both vulnerability and resilience, using the page as a space for healing and testimony.Ang shared, “This book was written in fragments — because that’s how my world felt after my stroke. To have these words received and honoured means more than I can express.”In addition to his literary achievements, Ang also acted in the short film Can You Hear Me?, marking his first foray into film. The film is a powerful short film on living with aphasia, telling a story of longing for connection while navigating a condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate, often following a stroke. Rather than relying on heavy dialogue, the film is told through silence, movement, and emotional presence, offering an intimate portrayal of what it means to be misunderstood while still yearning to be heard.The film has been entered into international short film festivals including:AAIFF (USA)SSFF (Japan)BIFF (Indonesia)MFA (Germany)ACIFF (Italy)LSFF (London)IFF (Korea)Upcoming submissions include Cannes (France), Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), and Mental Health Film Festival Singapore (MHFF).Reflecting on the film, Ang said: “This is not only a film. It is a reflection of what it means to be heard when words fail. I wanted to show what aphasia feels like, not merely explain it. My hope is that people walk away with empathy and understand that behind every pause and every struggle, there is frustration, resilience, emotion, and connection.”Audience members and community leaders have described the film as deeply moving.Wendy Lim shared, “A stroke changed how Terence speaks, not what he wants to say. This film shows his strength and his hope, and gives a voice to people with aphasia.”Janet Leaw reflected, “There was a deep heartache in witnessing how profoundly aphasia can affect a person’s life. I truly hope that greater awareness will lead to stronger community support, encouraging those living with aphasia to step out, feel seen, and engage with society without fear of being misunderstood.”Dr Isaac Okumura Tan said, “It was truly a display of rawness and courage on Terence’s part to put on screen his insecurities. It’s a powerful short film to highlight the inadequacies and challenges of someone suffering from aphasia.”Jeanie Neo described the film as, “A rare and moving insight into the profound silence of an individual living with aphasia.”Vincent added, “Can You Hear Me? is a powerful short film about the challenges faced by individuals with aphasia. Acclaimed author Terence Ang gives an amazing performance which captures the loneliness and frustrations of one who has difficulty connecting with others and being understood. This impactful work needs to reach the widest audience so as to keep the conversation going and allow more lives to be touched.”Evelyn Khoo, Founder of Aphasia SG, said, “Aphasia: Reframed was a rare opportunity for our community to interact and have honest conversations with members of the public. The short film Can You Hear Me?, starring Terence Ang, aptly captured the loneliness and social isolation experienced by persons with aphasia. It is my sincere wish that everyone in Singapore, and beyond, will get to watch this production someday.”Together, "Thunderstroke" and "Can You Hear Me?" form part of Ang’s broader creative practice — using poetry, storytelling, and visual expression to advocate for dignity, visibility, and hope for stroke survivors and others navigating profound life change.One can view the comments on this video short: https://youtube.com/shorts/pOKtYExFnjg About Terence Ang, Award-Winning Author, Stroke Survivor, and AdvocateTerence Ang is an award-winning author, artist, and stroke survivor whose work explores resilience, recovery, and the power of creative expression. After suffering a stroke in 2020, Terence experienced aphasia, a language disorder that profoundly affected his ability to communicate. While he continues to live with aphasia and ongoing expressive challenges, writing remains central to his healing process—serving as both a form of recovery and a way to connect with and inspire others navigating adversity.Through memoir, poetry, and visual storytelling, Terence shares lived experiences of silence, struggle, and renewal, offering hope to stroke survivors, caregivers, and anyone facing profound life change.Books by Terence Ang"A Cry in the Dark"Terence’s debut book is a deeply personal account of his journey from confusion and despair to resilience after stroke. Through raw reflection, it sheds light on the mental, physical, and emotional realities of recovery. The book was nominated for Best Illustrated Non-Fiction and Best Cover Design at the 2023 Singapore Book Awards."Emerging from the Dark"A powerful follow-up, this book features inspiring stories from stroke survivors and caregivers, sharing both struggles and triumphs. It has received multiple international accolades, including the Firebird Book Award, Literary Titan Gold Award, and recognition from the Hollywood Book Festival, Readers’ Favorite International Book Award, NYC Big Book Award, and Global Book Awards."Strength in Motion: The Next Chapter of Stroke"This book continues Terence’s exploration of life after stroke, focusing on mental resilience, emotional healing, and the will to keep moving forward. It was named a 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite in Self-Help: Motivational."The Boy and The Man"A graphic novel adaptation of A Cry in the Dark, this work brings Terence’s story to life through striking visuals and reflective storytelling. Told through the lens of his inner child, it captures the rediscovery of life in a world that suddenly feels unfamiliar yet full of possibility.The book became an Amazon #1 Bestseller, and was featured on a New York City billboard for World Stroke Day 2024. It was also highlighted on the NASDAQ board in Times Square as one of the 15 Must-Read Books for the 2025 TBR List."Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story"A critically acclaimed poetry memoir, Thunderstroke blends lived experience with spare, emotionally resonant verse. Through themes of silence, identity, recovery, and hope, Terence invites readers into an intimate journey of resilience and transformation.The book is a 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite in Poetry: Journeys, Memory, and the Self, and a Distinguished Favorite at the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARDin both Poetry and Inspiration categories.It achieved Amazon #1 Bestseller status across multiple categories and was selected as a Printed Word Reviews (PWR) TOP Pick for the season.In a rare honour, Thunderstroke and Terence Ang were featured on a large-scale Times Square billboard in New York City, spotlighting works of exceptional literary and social impact. The book has also received international recognition from the Literary Titan Book Award, The BookFest Award, International Impact Book Award, 2025 London Book Festival, and 2025 Los Angeles Book Festival.《雷霆一击》(Thunderstroke – Chinese Edition)Following the success of the English edition, "Thunderstroke" was translated into Chinese and released in 2025. This bilingual milestone extended Terence’s message across cultures and languages. The book became a bestseller at Union Book, resonating strongly with Chinese-speaking readers in Singapore. "Thunderstroke" will be featured at the Taipei International Book Exhibition 2026 (3–8 February), one of Asia’s most significant annual literary events and a major hub for cultural exchange, copyright trading, and the promotion of reading.A New Chapter: From Writing to Film and StageHaving established himself as a literary voice of resilience, Terence is now expanding into film and theatre.His short film "Can You Hear Me?" made its premiere on 13 December 2025 at Singapore Management University (SMU). Based on real experiences, the film bridges silence and understanding—giving voice to those who struggle to be heard.In 2026, his stage play inspired by the emotional landscape of living with aphasia will bring his story to the theatre, exploring silence, expression, and human connection.With an unwavering spirit and a commitment to advocacy through creative expression, Terence Ang continues to show that even in the darkest moments, a new beginning is always possible.ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. 