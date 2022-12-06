BFCM Data Shows Consumers Relied Heavily on Email and SMS for Holiday Shopping
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new holiday marketing report shows that as consumers began shopping in early November, email and SMS marketing played an increased role in converting shoppers compared to previous years, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Omnisend’s research showed that this year ecommerce merchants sent more messages and generated more orders from email, SMS, and web push messages year-over-year.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday findings are part of Omnisend’s yearly BFCM Holiday Report. Research reveals how consumers engaged with email and SMS in November and during key days and periods such as BFCM Weekend (Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday) and the Cyber Ten (the Sunday before Black Friday Through Giving Tuesday).
For the report, Omnisend examined the performance of nearly 2 billion emails, 17 million SMS, and 22 million web push messages sent by Omnisend merchants in November of 2022.
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were up year-over-year, factoring in inflation indicates consumers are spending more while making fewer purchases. And as the costs and performance of marketing channels like paid social fluctuated throughout the year, ecommerce brands relied more heavily on tested and consistent opt-in channels like email and SMS marketing, increasing year-over-year sales on each channel.
For scheduled promotional emails, the number of orders generated was up in November and on Black Friday. Behavior-based automated emails, like cart abandonment messages, generated 27.1% of all email orders during the Cyber Ten and only accounted for 1.7% of emails. In November, automated messages were responsible for 30.4% of orders and 1.8% of email sends.
Brands using SMS sent 68% more messages on Black Friday and 89% more on Cyber Monday, resulting in a 57% and 32% increase in orders respectively, while November automated SMS orders increased by nearly 1600% year-over-year.
Other holiday marketing highlights of the report include:
** In November, Black Friday was the best-performing day for conversion rate and the number of orders for all three marketing channels: email, SMS, and web push.
** Email marketing was responsible for a 13.8% increase in orders on Black Friday, and a 34.4% increase during the Cyber 10.
** Scheduled promotional email sends increased by 28% in November and 27% during the Cyber 10 compared to 2021. Automated sends increased by 45% in November and 73% during the Cyber 10.
** Brands sent 68% more SMS on Black Friday and 89% more on Cyber Monday, resulting in a 57% and 32% increase in orders respectively.
** Automated SMS sends in November decreased by 34% YoY but orders increased by nearly 1600%—proving that relevant messages via consumer-preferred channels matter.
** Brands sent 245% more push messages in November and 83.5% more during the Cyber 10. Nearly a quarter of people who clicked on a push message in November made a purchase. That jumped to one in three on Black Friday.
The report also shed light on the rise of web push messages in ecommerce marketing. Brands sent 245% more push messages in November and 83.5% more during the Cyber Ten, with astounding results. Web push conversion rates on Black Friday were 400% greater than during the rest of November, with nearly one in three people who clicked making a purchase.
CEO and Co-Founder Rytis Lauris said of this year’s holiday results.
“While Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend certainly isn’t the end of the shopping season, ecommerce brands that leaned on channels like email and SMS reaped the early benefits,” Lauris said. “The performance of these channels proves once again how impactful they are for influencing purchasing decisions.”
Pointing to the rise of orders across all channels, Greg Zakowicz, Ecommerce Marketing Expert at Omnisend, said brands should take notice of how consumers are choosing to interact with brands.
“Whether it’s via email, SMS, or through push messages, consumers want brands to message them on their terms,” Zakowicz said. “In addition, they want messages that make the customer journey as smooth as possible. That’s why we see behavior-based messaging on these channels generate so many sales on so few messages.”
Read the full BFCM 2022: Email, SMS, and push message statistics & trends report.
About Omnisend
Omnisend is an ecommerce-tailored email & SMS marketing automation platform built to help nimble teams drive more revenue without increasing their workload. One-click ecommerce stack integrations, pre-built workflows, and intuitive drag & drop editing make it easy to get up & running without diving into the smallest details, unless you want to.
More than 80,000 ecommerce brands use Omnisend to grow their businesses on autopilot, converting their customers with quick-to-build, highly relevant emails & texts.
