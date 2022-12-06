Join MDC for Winter Nature Craft Making day at Busch Conservation Area Dec. 22

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The holiday season is the ideal time to express your creativity with crafts, and nature provides all the materials and inspiration you need.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites creators to a Winter Nature Craft Day event Thursday, Dec. 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. This event is free and open to all ages.

Visitors can stop by the MDC St. Louis Regional Office classrooms anytime during the two hours and try their hand at a variety of nature-inspired crafts.

“The program will be more of an open craft day, so people are welcome anytime. We’ll use fallen natural items, like pinecones, acorns, twigs, wood, etc.,” said MDC Naturalist, Sabrina Hansen. “We’ll show examples of crafts to make and have plenty of craft supplies on hand for participants to decorate them.”

Crafters can make as much as they want with the supplies provided and can gift them as homemade gifts. Participants will have a chance to make holiday cards and ornaments, including Model Magic animal tracks, and tree cookies, as well as pine tree nature looms. Visitors can also create home décor items like holiday centerpieces.

“Whether it's giving back to the wildlife with natural birdfeeders, or creating something for your home, there will be something to build and take for all ages,” said Hansen. Wildlife-shaped sugar cookies for decorating and hot chocolate will also be provided, Hansen added.

Participants can learn interesting facts about and habits of Missouri’s winter wildlife while they enjoy crafting with an ongoing educational presentation.

Winter Nature Craft Day event is free, however online preregistration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4N2.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.