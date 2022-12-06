DV Chain Expands its Global Footprint by Adding Presence in Europe

Submit Release
CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDV Chain, one of the leading global OTC desks for cryptocurrency, welcomes Pawel Skura as its new Head of Business Development EMEA. Pawel Skura, previously the Founder & CEO of ProTrade, brings with him Adrian Ornawka, and Stavros Ermogenous, also previously of ProTrade. Pawel and his team will help lead the expansion efforts of DV Chain in Europe and surrounding regions.

“We are very excited to expand our services in Europe with the addition of Pawel, Adrian & Stavros who have had tremendous success in their previous roles uncovering opportunities in that region.” said Michael Rabkin, Global Head of Business Development, DV Chain

While operating ProTrade, Pawel and his team were able to grow their business substantially, scaling to hundreds of millions per month in trading volume within a span of just two years. In their roles at DV, Pawel and his team bring their global brand of credibility and expertise in OTC trading and adding liquidity.

“Joining DV Chain is a great step forward for me and the team. We have worked with DV Chain from the client side and the experience could be described with single word: fantastic. Now we are bringing the same quality and values over to EMEA regions – I am confident this will help our prospective partners and counterparties take advantage of deep liquidity and market making services that we have to offer.” said Pawel Skura, Head of Business Development EMEA, DV Chain.

About DV Chain
DV Chain provides world-class cryptocurrency trading and technology. From easy-to-use, web-based charting and click trading to white glove, specialized algorithmic orders, institutions around the globe depend on DV Chain’s robust, stable tech stack to power and scale their businesses.

DV Chain is an affiliate of DV Trading, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm and also an affiliate of Independent Trading Group, a Canadian broker-dealer. In 2016, the founders of DV Trading launched DV Chain to adapt the technology and trading strategies employed by DV Trading to bring liquidity to cryptocurrency markets. Since then, DV Chain has become one of the world’s global crypto leaders providing reliable, accessible, and technologically advanced cryptocurrency liquidity solutions.

Media Contact: info@dvchain.co
Website: www.dvchain.co

