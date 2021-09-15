DV Chain Joins Pyth Network
DV Chain, today announced that it will be contributing its crypto asset data to the Pyth network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform.
At DV Chain, we are committed to providing institutional clients, exchanges and professional traders with bespoke cryptocurrency liquidity solutions, and further generating opportunities within...”CHICAGO, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DV Chain, an over the counter (OTC) trading platform offering deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology to institutional clients, professional traders, and exchanges, today announced that it will be contributing its crypto asset data to the Pyth network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform. Through this partnership, DV Chain joins firms within the broader trading industry, in the shared mission to transform and democratize the distribution of market data.
— Garrett See, DV Chain Director and Co-Founder
Headquartered in Chicago, DV Chain is a one-stop-shop for cryptocurrency trading, empowering clients to trade a broad portfolio of crypto assets, scale their business and efficiently mitigate risk. Through a variety of APIs and interfaces, the firm’s cutting-edge services enable participants to buy and sell a multitude of cryptocurrencies, with seamless transaction settlements across currencies in the same day.
Garrett See, DV Chain Director and Co-Founder, commented, "At DV Chain, we are committed to providing institutional clients, exchanges and professional traders with bespoke cryptocurrency liquidity solutions, and further generating opportunities within the marketplace that offer greater transparency and efficiency. As such, we are thrilled to partner with the world's most innovative market makers, exchanges and traders to further position the Pyth network as the next-generation oracle solution and the future of decentralized finance."
The Pyth network is built on Solana, a high-speed blockchain that can handle 50,000 transactions per second and launched on the Solana mainnet. The Pyth network currently offers coverage of 30+ assets spanning cryptocurrencies, equities, commodities, and foreign currencies, and is laying the groundwork to offer dApps a high-quality streaming price.
DV Chain is an affiliate of DV Trading, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm and also an affiliate of Independent Trading Group, a Canadian broker-dealer. DV Chain provides 24/7 liquidity and market making services to institutional clients and exchanges within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Co-founded by professional traders in the futures and equities space, DV Chain offers trading solutions designed to ensure liquidity and efficient processing to support its clients’ business objectives, allowing them to efficiently mitigate risk.
The Pyth network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the “walled gardens’’ of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely. For more information about the Pyth network, please visit pyth.network.
