EisnerAmper Listed by Forbes as One Of “America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms” For 2023

EisnerAmper is pleased to announce that leading business publication Forbes has included EisnerAmper on its 2023 list of “America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms.” EisnerAmper was acknowledged for both the “Tax” and the “Accounting” categories.

In its announcement, and accompanying article on key business issues, Forbes quotes EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein: “This is one of those [a potential impending recession] you can see or feel coming, so be prepared. If cash is often called king, liquidity is emperor. When you’ve got some uncertainty in inflation and pricing, when you have uncertainty in financing as it may impact your business, liquidity becomes that much more important. From the discussions we have with our clients, that’s what they’re focused on.”

Forbes again partnered with market research company Statista to create an independent list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services in the United States. Approximately 4,500 recommendations from tax and accounting professionals and their clients were considered in the final analysis. The firms identified include a cross-section of large and small firms that, by and large, offer a full menu of tax and accounting services.