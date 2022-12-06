WILL CARTER BAND'S "HAD IT ALL WRONG" MUSIC VIDEO WILL MAKE ITS BROADCAST PREMIERE ON THE HEARTLAND NETWORK

Will Carter Band - Had It All Wrong Will Carter Band Left to right: Bino – Fiddle/Vocals, Bobby Tapia – Bass, Will Carter – Lead Vocals / Guitar, Jacob Lee – Drums / Vocals, Dillan Dostal – Lead Guitar / Vocals (Photo Credit – Scott McCombs) Will Carter

Will Carter Band premieres the Had It All Wrong music video on The Heartland Network's "Country Music Today" in the 5:30 PM ET block of videos on December 6.

This video was the perfect opportunity to provide insight into my upbringing which helps tell the story of who I am. This is my favorite music video so far for that reason.” — Will Carter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2022 Texas Country Music Awards nominee, the Will Carter Band is hosting the broadcast premiere of the Had It All Wrong music video on The Heartland Network's "Country Music Today" in the 5:30 PM ET block of videos today, December 6."Humans have a tendency to judge a book by its cover," says Will. "I'm guilty of it, and it's happened to me. The video for Had It All Wrong was the perfect opportunity to provide insight into my upbringing which helps tell the story of who I am at my core. This is my favorite music video so far for that reason and because my friends, family and my band are featured in it."Directed by the award-winning Selasi Kudowor, the video finds front man Will Carter weighing his life's direction and wondering if he made the choices that were best for him. In this video, Will shares a bit of his farm-reared upbringing and rural lifestyle with his fans. Check out the following link www.getafteritmedia.com/heartland to find out where and how you can tune into the Heartland Network for the premiere.Written by Will Carter and Jude Dyllan, this upbeat country, “forge your own path” anthem encourages listeners to stay open to change as it's never too late to alter your life. The single has been impacting with fans and the country music community. It was spotlighted on the Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday playlist alongside Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Justin Moore, Randy Rogers Band, Taylor Swift and Zac Brown Band throughout the release week."I've been a fan of the Will Carter Band from day one. This new single just hits different. The sound. The lyrics. Had It All Wrong is so right! The Will Carter Band knocked it out of the park with this one!" - Melissa Kay Fowler, Music Director/Middays at KYOX (Comanche, TX)“There is definitely a different sound on this record, more relatable to 90's country. Vocals are some of his best, rhythmic phrasing really works.” - Buzz Russell, Program Director at Texas 99.1 KNES-FM (Fairfield, TX)Will recalls the inspiration for this single:"In my early years trying to navigate the music industry, I let my direction be persuaded by producers and label reps. I was influenced to record music in a way they thought would sell. One day, I ran into a stranger, and he could tell I was frustrated and asked what was wrong. I briefly explained how I felt like I had let the industry change what I was doing. I wasn’t happy and wasn’t getting the traction that I felt like I should. He simply said, 'be yourself.' So, that’s what I’ve done. Starting with Wrong Side of Town and now this song, the band and I have simply recorded music the way we play it live. Had It All Wrong is about being yourself and listening to your heart."To download or stream the track, click here Texas and Oklahoma fans can still catch a show before they close out the 2022 tour. To view a full list of upcoming tour dates, click here Praise for the Will Carter Band“A leading entertainer across the Lone Star State.” – Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal“Will Carter has done everything required to craft a solid music career. He started young, sang his heart out, worked hard, wrote good songs and milked goats.”-Houston Press"Will Carter and the Will Carter Band (WCB) have consistently given us quality music that is not only fun to listen to but also lyrically strikes a chord in your heart and dancing feet. This talented group is a stand-out band and is deserving of the accolades they are being given. On a personal note, Will cares about his fans and puts in the hard work to give us far more than we bargained for. Radio Free Texas is proud of the WCB and grateful we have the opportunity to share their music with our dedicated listeners." - Cara Miller, Radio Free TexasAbout Will Carter BandKaty, Texas born and bred, Will Carter launches his electric live show to national stages as he continues to herd accolades across the Lone Star State for his songwriting and performance career. This country singer and songwriter has landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville’s Music Row Chart. Carter’s appetite for storytelling and engaging sets earned him four consecutive nominations for “Male Artist of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Awards.Carter accredits his hard-won success to his tight-knit family. Between homeschooling, breaking horses, milking goats and tending crops, young Will had to carve out time between his chores to hone in on his songwriting and guitar skills. Judging from family scrapbooks, Will took his first stage at age three and picked up the guitar at age ten.When Carter was just a teen, his father became severely ill. He created a playlist of his father’s favorite songs to share with his dad in hopes of providing some comfort and an escape for him. Seeing the initial impact from the music, Will recorded these songs and sold CDs to help raise money for his family. This creative and active way of assisting his family landed him on the Debra Duncan television show when he was just 13. Those songs were played for his father every day until he passed. The peace, comfort, and inspiration of that period would serve as the catalyst for Carter’s songwriting and performance career.Carter bravely pursued his passions kick starting his professional career in 2016 after a stint with Texas dance hall headliners The Emotions. His debut album, Good Bad Idea, in 2019, laid the foundation for his sound paving a lane on the sonic highway blazed by headliners Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram & Easton Corbin. Since then, Carter has been actively touring with his band, performing 150-200 shows each year. Will’s confident, high-energy performances are a country music tour de force appealing to music fans of all ages and putting industry eyes on this remarkable emerging talent.For four consecutive years, Carter was awarded “Songwriter of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. He has opened for Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers, Bart Crow, Jack Ingram, Larry Gatlin, Saints Eleven, Josh Ward, Cody Canada, and played SXSW. Carter and his music have been featured on podcasts such as The Troubadour, The Sports Guys, and Scenes Live. His releases can also be heard on radio stations nationally with particularly heavy airplay in Texas and surrounding states.Will’s sound has also won over coveted industry reviewers:“Carter’s crystal-clear vocals are backed by slick, Red Dirt country filled with fiddles and pedal steel.” -Texas Music“Inspired by Mark Chesnutt, John, Michael Montgomery and Garth Brooks. You can hear it in his rich, supple voice.”-Houston Chronicle“He became a singer-songwriter who explores the commonalities and concerns of small-town America.” -Cowboys & IndiansThere are few artists today who can match Carter’s blend of native talent, determination, and drive. Audiences find his lyrics compelling and his live shows invigorating. His previous release, Wrong Side of Town, dropped in June 2022 securing him a debut on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist alongside Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Ronnie Dunn, Brett Eldredge, Eli Young Band, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Lane, LeAnn Rimes, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna & Chris Young.

Will Carter Band's Had It All Wrong Video Teaser