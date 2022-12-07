AEC Gears Up for Further Growth & Expansion with New Sales & Operations Structure

Francesco Galli, Senior Director Global Sales at AEC. Mike Tsesmelis, Senior Director AEC Operations.

Appointing Francesco Galli as Senior Director Global Sales & Marketing and Mike Tsesmelis as Senior Director AEC Operations

ST. CATHARINES, CANADA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Closing another year of strong growth and in preparation for new global opportunities and partnerships in 2023, AEC has appointed Francesco Galli, 39, as Senior Director Global Sales & Marketing and Mike Tsesmelis, 44, as Senior Director AEC Operations. Both senior managers have proven track records, are well-connected within the industry, and bring deep international automotive experience, expertise, and leadership to the table.

Despite ongoing supply chain shortages, international crises, and market changes, AEC continues to thrive in 2022, increasing its network and team around the globe. As a result of this success, and to streamline processes, enhance services and consolidate the company’s activities, Mike Tsesmelis will be taking on an expanded role overseeing the growing AEC Operations arm, and Francesco Galli will be leading the global Sales and Marketing efforts at the company.

“Since our foundation in 1996, we have been committed to finding better ways for our partners, our dealers, and for the end consumer. As the market gets tougher today, we must adapt to those changing conditions so we can continue to provide premium services and solutions for our partners around the globe. Since joining AEC, Mike and Francesco have both made a strong impact on AEC’s team, organization, and growth across the company. I am convinced that they will continue to excel in their new roles as we gear up for further growth and prepare to support manufacturers looking to enter the European market in good time,” commented Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC.

Mike Tsesmelis joined AEC in mid-2020 as International Sales Director. Since entering the company, Tsesmelis’ contributions have resulted in a revenue growth of 100 percent. His previous positions at FCA APAC, now Stellantis, and his experience in Finance, Sales and General Management have proven valuable assets in terms of recognizing the needs and behaviors of AEC’s customers. “My new role will better allow AEC to coordinate all of our operations and align our strategic efforts across multiple areas, departments, and teams. Aiming for excellence from the inside out and streamlining and aligning all our operations to center around our customers, is the key to our continued success,” Tsesmelis shared.

Francesco Galli joined AEC in March 2021 after working across Europe at FCA, now Stellantis, for almost a decade in various Sales roles. At AEC he successfully launched and spearheaded the company’s trade business. As Senior Director Global Sales & Marketing, Galli will now be responsible for AEC’s international Sales and Marketing efforts: “At AEC, we’re not okay with being comfortable, we’re always striving for better quality and better services and to acquire more brands and partners for our customers. As the market gets tougher, we need to adapt our existing sales strategies and become stronger and more efficient, and I’m incredibly excited about the direction we’re going as a company and how I can help drive and accelerate the necessary change to drive further growth in my new role.”

About AEC

AEC is a global mobility solutions provider committed to finding better ways. The group of companies is active in the areas of international vehicle distribution, global fleet services, parts and accessories, homologation, retail and logistics services, and is an official distributor of Stellantis’ Dodge and RAM brands in Europe. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996 and has since expanded to a team of 225+ international experts in seven locations and a network of 550+ dealers and partners worldwide. With 25+ years of experience in the automotive industry, its own R&D facility, and a state-of-the-art Vehicle Processing Center, AEC provides partners with customized solutions tailored to their exact needs as they enter new markets and grow their brands. In 2022, AEC was named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte. Find out more at www.aecsolutions.com.