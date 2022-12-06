Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,774 in the last 365 days.

Stay Under the Radar with Black Plated RF Connectors for Covert Applications

Amphenol RF expands its black plated portfolio with cable mount RF interconnect designed to offer a discrete ruggedized solution.

DANBURY, CT, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our line of black plated connectors with SMA and N-Type configurations designed for low loss LMR cable types. These zinc cobalt connectors are engineered with durable materials to offer up to 48 hours of corrosive resistance to salt spray exposure. Black plating is an excellent choice for applications in high demanding areas such as precision positioning systems, radar receivers, surveillance equipment and drones used to avoid enemy detection.

These rugged N-Type and SMA connectors terminate to a variety of flexible LMR cables which are capable of superior performance at higher frequencies. LMR cables are manufactured with a flexible outer conductor with allows for the tightest bend radius of any cable of similar size and performance. They have excellent insulation for above average RF shielding and also perform reliably in outdoor applications with UV resistant coating for a longer life expectancy.

The black plated N-Type connector is now available in straight bulkhead jack for LMR 240, and plug and jack configurations for LMR 400 cable. The SMA is available as a jack designed for the LMR 195 cable type. They are constructed with brass bodies and a black zinc cobalt finish. These connectors join a growing portfolio of alternative plated connectors and adapters which offer additional benefits over standard plated options.

Learn More: Black Plated RF Interconnect Solutions

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

# # #

Lindsay Sperling
Amphenol RF
+1 203-796-2034
email us here

You just read:

Stay Under the Radar with Black Plated RF Connectors for Covert Applications

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.