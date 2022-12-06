Cartesian Completes a Security Review of the PanPlay OTT Streaming Solution from Panaccess

Submit Release
By reviewing OTT streaming solutions, Cartesian shows the versatility of Farncombe Security Audits™, helping improve the security of content at all levels.

By applying to CAS, DRM, end-to-end platforms, or streaming solution products, Farncombe Security Audits™ help improve the safety of video content at all levels of the distribution chain.”
— Lionel Tranchard, Head of Content Security and Technology Consulting
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video content is continuously targeted by pirates who want to make a profit by illegally distributing it themselves. To protect content from these threats, a holistic security approach is required. It is not only about using secure DRMs, having rock-solid IT, using proven cloud solutions, and operating the service with rigorous processes. This is undoubtedly required, but it also needs to be supported by well-designed software components, implementing a number of less visible, though vital, security principles.

Indeed, the security of a video service also lies in the tiniest details of authentication workflows, enforcement of usage rules, viewing session tracking, heartbeats and handshakes between clients and backends, diversification of keys, lifecycles of sessions, licenses and tokens, and thoroughness and frequency of all the checks that must be done for a viewing session to be able to start or to continue. All this needs to be analyzed in detail, by including the service back-end, as well as all the targeted client devices in the equation.

This is why Cartesian’s Farncombe Security Audits™ not only review the security of CAS, DRM, and end-to-end video platforms, but also assess the security of OTT streaming solution products, such as The PanPlay OTT Solution from Panaccess Systems GmbH, which has just completed a Farncombe Security Audit™.

Trusted by the major Hollywood studios, Cartesian is one of a select few companies worldwide that offer auditing services meeting their rigorous requirements, as well as the MovieLabs specification for Ultra HD content. Such audits not only evaluate objectively the security offered by a system, but also deliver concrete and actionable recommendations on how to improve it.

The holistic aspect and versatility of Farncombe Security Audits™ show Cartesian’s commitment to help the content distribution industry improve the safety of content, at all levels.

About Cartesian

Cartesian is a specialist provider of consulting services and managed solutions to leading players in the global communications, technology, and digital media industries. Linking technology and innovation, Cartesian helps its clients to find growth and achieve more. Cartesian’s content security services include anti-piracy investigations services, watermark robustness testing, credential sharing detection and prevention, contract compliance testing, geo-blocking testing, and the Farncombe Security Audit™. Clients include TV broadcasters, video service providers, content distributors, solution vendors, and network operators. The company has offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, New York, and Paris. For more information about the company and its services, visit https://www.cartesian.com/.

