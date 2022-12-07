ImageTwin Wins Vesalius Innovation Award by Karger Publishers
The startup managed to head off competition from other innovative business ideas in the Health Sciences publishing and Open Science sector.
Researchers, physicians, patients, and numerous other stakeholders require fast, wide-ranging access to a large number of knowledge resources with new and appropriate technologies for publishing.”BASEL, SWITZERLAND, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImageTwin has won the third edition of the Vesalius Innovation Award by Karger Publishers. The startup, which offers a solution for detecting manipulations and duplications in the figures within scientific articles, managed to head off competition from other innovative business ideas in the Health Sciences publishing and Open Science sector.
This year marks the third time that Karger Publishers has presented its Vesalius Innovation Award. The award honors internationally active startups that offer innovative solutions for the rapidly changing needs of the Health Sciences ecosystem in the fields of scientific publishing and communication, as well as Open Science. This year, the award was presented in person for the first time during STM Week in London. The following five finalists pitched their innovative ideas to the jury: ›ImageTwin, ›scientifyRESEARCH, ›SciScore, ›alviss.ai, and ›Prophy.
ImageTwin offers a solution for detecting manipulations and duplications in the figures within scientific articles. By comparing the figures with a database of existing literature, problematic images are identified within seconds for all relevant image types, including blots, microscopy images, and light photography.
scientifyRESEARCH is an Open Access, curated and structured research funding database that connects researchers with research funding information. The database covers global funding across all disciplines and all career stages.
SciScore is a scientific content checker and validation tool that verifies common rigor criteria and research resources (e. g. antibodies, cell lines, organisms). It uses text mining techniques to perform this critical validation in minutes, providing a report to the editors, reviewers, or authors about criteria that have and have not been addressed.
alviss.ai develops artificial intelligence (AI) software to assist scientists and publishers in the reviewing process of scientific articles. This software provides a toolkit for users to optimize any article and streamline the publication process.
Prophy uses artificial intelligence to power an automated expert finder, identifying independent reviewers who can cover any manuscript from any discipline, ensuring you can trust in the science you read.
The winner ImageTwin received the award from Daniel Ebneter, CEO of Karger, who in his speech highlighted the entrepreneurship and innovativeness demonstrated by all of the participants. At the same time, he thanked the jury and the VIA team for their outstanding work.
“The VIA was a great experience, and we are thrilled to have been selected as the winning team. We met amazing people along the way and enjoyed competing against the top startups in the field,” says Patrick Starke from ImageTwin.
Runner-up prizes were awarded to two startups: scientifyRESEARCH and SciScore. This year, in addition to the prize money, the three winners each also received a voucher from ›Research Publishing International, specialists in digital animation solutions in science communication. The Vesalius Innovation Award is endowed with a total of 25,000 US dollars.
“Researchers, physicians, patients, and numerous other stakeholders create and require fast, wide-ranging access to a large number of knowledge resources with new and appropriate technologies for publishing. This award is designed to motivate entrepreneurs to find solutions to these publishing needs in Health Sciences and Open Science,” explains Daniel Ebneter, CEO of Karger Publishers.
About Karger Publishers
Karger Publishers is a worldwide publisher of scientific and medical content based in Basel, Switzerland. It is independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman and Publisher Gabriella Karger. Connecting and advancing health sciences since 1890, Karger has been continuously evolving, keeping pace with the current developments and shifts in research and publishing. The publishing house is dedicated to serving the information needs of the scientific community, clinicians, and patients with publications of high-quality content and services in health sciences. Karger Publishers has 240 employees and is present in 15 countries around the globe.
For more information, please visit ›karger.com
