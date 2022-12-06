MultiLingual Media expands services to include podcasting
Localization Today features narrated versions of all the great articles you expect from MultiLingual magazine and multilingual.com.
Since 2020 we’ve matured from just being the publisher of MultiLingual magazine and sharing news on Twitter into a true multimedia company.”SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLingual Media, the company behind MultiLingual magazine, multilingual.com, and MultiLingual TV, has added podcasts to their information platform suite for the language industry. Localization Today features narrated versions of all the great articles you expect from MultiLingual magazine and multilingual.com.
— Marjolein Groot Nibbelink
“Since 2020 we’ve matured from just being the publisher of MultiLingual magazine and sharing news on Twitter into a true multimedia company,” said Marjolein Groot Nibbelink, CEO of MultiLingual Media. “We’ve aimed to keep adding different ways to access relevant information for localization professionals on the vendor as well as the buyer side, and now people can simply tune in daily for the latest news on any podcast hosting platform.”
With 127,384 total listens and 280 episodes published in just under a year, the podcast is off to a great start. Localization Today includes audio versions of articles from both the web and the magazine. For instance, episode 239 features the cover story from the October magazine: J.R.R. Tolkien’s Life in Languages, a deep dive into the iconic author’s career in and relationship to languages both natural and constructed for Middle-earth. Likewise, episode 258 digs into Tarjimly’s new partnership with Boeing.
The podcast also includes platform-exclusive content, including incisive, detailed interviews with some of the brightest and most influential minds in localization and language work. Consider episode 198, which dives into Andrea Ballista’s work in developing AI technology to generate automated voiceover.
“We’re proud of the quality of content we put out across all MultiLingual Media platforms, and that includes the Localization Today podcast,” said MultiLingual Media Editor-in-Chief Cameron Rasmusson. “We hope the podcast opens our work to a new audience, or to existing readers who want a deeper look into the localization world.”
To check out Localization Today, visit the homepage at https://multilingual-news.castos.com. Or find the podcast on your favorite platform like Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
