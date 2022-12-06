New Winter Offerings at Owl’s Nest Resort

By the fire at Owl's Nest Fine dining at Panorama 360 Expanded Winter offerings at Owl's Nest Resort

Owl’s Nest Resort has expanded its offerings to winter guests as part of its 100 million dollar investment in the resort.

THORNTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once known exclusively as a world class golf destination, Owl’s Nest Resort has expanded its offerings to winter guests as part of its 100 million dollar investment in the resort. The brand new Sports Nest facility, which serves as the headquarters for retail and golf in summer will transform into a winter sports hub, offering platform tennis on 4 heated courts as well as snowshoe rentals and trail maps for its extensive nordic ski and snowshoe trails. The trails are easily accessible from the Sports Nest, leading skiers and snowshoers along the Pemi River and up mountain trails that offer unobstructed views of Franconia Notch and the Presidential Mountains. Snowmobilers can use the resort’s trails to access Corridor 11 which leads north to popular sites such as The Basin, The Flume Gorge, Cannon Cliff, and all the way to the Canadian border. Guests are welcome to park their snowmobiles right outside their lodging accommodations at the resort.

Also this winter, a portion of Lake Harold, the largest man-made lake in the state, will be maintained for ice skating and will host several hockey tournaments, including the Hockey Academy’s Pond Hockey Tournament this January. The lake will be lit in the evenings for skating up until 8pm. Guests looking to rent skates or warm up can take advantage of the adjacent Boat House, where outdoor fire pits, music, festive lighting and restrooms are available. Also in the Boat House, the brand new Hook Restaurant and Lounge is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in spring of 2023 for family-friendly fare and adult beverages.

Guests looking to stay on-site can choose from cozy and comfortable 1-bedroom “Nano” cottages, larger “Deluxe Nano” cottages with washer/dryers or “Gambrel” homes, large enough to accommodate the whole family. All lodging units include a fireplace, kitchen and deck with mountain views. Both guests and locals can enjoy award-winning dining at Owl’s Nest’s Panorama Six82 restaurant, serving lunch and dinner, 7 days a week. The restaurant features upscale American cuisine in a hilltop setting, giving diners the panoramic views Owl’s Nest is known for. There will be fire pits set outside for warm drinks and informal gatherings, while indoor diners will enjoy the restaurant’s 2 fireplaces inside.

“With the large investments we’ve made since purchasing the property, we can’t overlook the fact that our biggest asset was already here: Our location,” says Brad McCoil, General Manager. “We have views of some of New England’s most spectacular scenery from the doorstep of every restaurant, cottage and recreation facility here. Not to mention our proximity to New England’s best skiing & riding. We hope everyone gets a chance to experience Owl’s Nest Resort in the winter.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes and hotels, additional event space, several new restaurants, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com