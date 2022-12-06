Tipton Health Hires Lamar V. Love as Director of Client Success
Tipton Health has hired nursing excellence pro Lamar Love as its first Director of Client Success. Lamar will help nursing leaders resolve current challenges.
Lamar shares our values. He is a problem solver, and he is genuine.”NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tipton Health—the nation’s premier nurse-centric consultancy—has hired Lamar V. Love as its first Director of Client Success. Lamar will advance Tipton Health’s commitment to nursing excellence by working with nursing leaders and hospital executives to identify and resolve their structural, operational and cultural challenges.
— Dan Tipton, CEO of Tipton Health
Lamar will lead all aspects of Tipton Health’s business development efforts. He will focus on ensuring nurse leaders nationwide have access to Tipton Health’s industry-leading nursing excellence solutions. Lamar will also be responsible for growing Tipton Health’s position as the nation’s top provider of consulting support to nursing teams seeking American Nurses Credential Center Magnet®, Pathway to Excellence®, PTAP® programs, and other designations.
“Lamar shares our values,” said Dan Tipton, president and CEO of Tipton Health. “He is a problem solver, and he is genuine. Likewise, we form deep, personal relationships with our clients and find great joy in developing evidence-based nursing excellence solutions that enable nurse leaders and their nursing teams to work in an environment where they can excel.”
Lamar has a long history of providing solutions to nursing and hospital senior leadership teams. He formerly served as Vice President of Solutions for HealthLinx, and he most recently led a team of Efficiency and Expense Reduction experts as a founding partner of System Stream LLC. Lamar is a graduate of the Ohio State University and is a certified business coach and trainer.
Lamar’s hiring bolsters Tipton Health’s team of highly experienced nursing consultants and staff.
“We are very excited to have Lamar represent Tipton Health and increase awareness about how we exalt the profession of nursing by enabling nurse leaders to achieve their visions for nursing excellence,” said Mary DelGuidice, Tipton Health Chief Nursing Officer.
About Tipton Health
Tipton Health is the nation’s premier nurse-centric consultancy, with nearly 50 nurse consultants and staff guiding more than 200 nursing teams to nursing excellence, often using the evidence-based Magnet®, or Pathway to Excellence® frameworks. Tipton Health’s clients have a nearly 100% success rate in achieving nursing designations. Tipton Health supports nursing change projects and hospital internal communications needs nationwide with award-winning marketing communications services. For more information, please visit tiptonhealth.com.
Daniel R Tipton
Tipton Communications
+1 3024547901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn