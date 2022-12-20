Elizabeth Abrahams, MSN, RN, Tipton Health’s Director of Nursing Excellence Validation, Achieves CPHQ Certification
Demonstrating her never-ending commitment to supporting nursing excellence, Elizabeth Abrahams earned certification in healthcare quality.
Elizabeth works tirelessly on behalf of our nursing clients and this certification demonstrates yet again, her commitment to excellence. We couldn’t be more proud of Elizabeth’s accomplishment.”NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tipton Health — the nation’s premier nurse-centric consultancy — is proud to announce that Elizabeth Abrahams, MSN, RN, recently achieved CPHQ certification from the National Association for Healthcare Quality.
— Mary DelGuidice, CNO of Tipton Health
The Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ) is the only accredited certification in healthcare quality. It validates a person’s knowledge of healthcare quality practices and competencies and demonstrates their commitment to advancing improvements in healthcare.
Ms. Abrahams serves as Tipton Health’s Director of Nursing Excellence Validation, leading the team of senior nursing consultants, technical writers and editors that support nursing clients seeking ANCC Magnet® designation.
“Elizabeth works tirelessly on behalf of our nursing clients and this certification demonstrates yet again, her commitment to excellence,” said Mary DelGuidice, Tipton Health’s Chief Nursing Officer. “We couldn’t be more proud of Elizabeth’s accomplishment.”
About Tipton Health
Tipton Health is the nation’s premier nurse-centric consultancy, guiding more than 200 nursing teams to nursing excellence, often using the evidence-based Magnet®, or Pathway to Excellence® frameworks. Tipton Health’s clients have a nearly 100% success rate in achieving designation. In addition, Tipton Health supports nursing change projects and hospital internal communications needs nationwide with award-winning marketing communications services. For more information, please visit tiptonhealth.com.
Daniel R Tipton
Tipton Communications
+1 3024547901
email us here