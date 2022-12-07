Hi Marley and Plnar Partner to Make Interior Claims Simple, Fast and Delightful for Policyholders and Adjusters
The integration with Plnar helps further Hi Marley’s mission to protect people simply. This partnership has powerful benefits that make interior claims faster, easier and less stressful.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only insurance-focused collaboration platform powered by SMS, and Plnar, creator of the leading AI-powered Virtual Claims software for the property insurance market, are proud to announce their integration, now available for joint carrier customers. Together, these simple-to-use, powerful platforms make the customer experience faster than ever before.
— Jay Guden, SVP of Business Operations at Hi Marley
Hi Marley’s two-way texting combined with Plnar’s self-service mobile technology allows adjusters to initiate text conversations and makes virtual estimating a reality for claims of all sizes and severities. These collective capabilities save time, reduce costs, increase efficiencies, improve cycle times and elevate the customer experience.
Once a customer has opted-in to Hi Marley to communicate via text, adjusters select and send a pre-configured Hi Marley message template with a Plnar project link to the claimant directly in the texting conversation stream. Using Plnar’s Snap App, policyholders are guided through taking pictures of their space and damage - in two minutes per room or less! From those images, Plnar’s patented AI technology automatically creates interactive 3D models, 2D schematics, as well as a robust suite of accurate measurement reports making estimations a Snap.
Hi Marley’s analysis of 25,000 customer satisfaction surveys revealed that timeliness of overall service, including fast response and prompt resolution, is the second biggest driver for 5-star reviews. The Hi Marley and Plnar integration streamlines the claim process, resulting in quicker time to settlement and, ultimately, more satisfied customers. One joint customer saw a 2.4-day reduction in cycle time after only 60 days of using Plnar with Hi Marley message templates.
Hi Marley also found that ineffective or sub-optimal communication from the carrier or adjuster is the top reason for 1-star reviews. In addition to sending Plnar links directly from Hi Marley, adjusters can quickly and easily answer questions and provide updates in the Hi Marley conversation for increased transparency and efficiency. By keeping all related communications within the text thread, claimants have everything they need in one place.
“Whether a frozen pipe, leaky roof or house fires, interior claims are disruptive; the claims process should provide claimants much needed support and assistance, not add to that hassle,” said Jay Guden, SVP of Business Operations at Hi Marley. “The integration with Plnar helps further Hi Marley’s mission to protect people simply. This partnership has powerful benefits that make interior claims faster, easier and less stressful.”
“Together, Hi Marley and Plnar streamline and enhance the interior claims experience and empower adjusters to be virtually at loss sites within minutes of the first notice of loss, dramatically shortening cycle times and making policyholder self-service a reality,” said Andy Greff, CEO at Plnar.
About Hi Marley
Hi Marley is the intelligent collaboration platform powered by SMS. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley’s industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world’s leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience.
Media Contact – Hi Marley
Amy Finn, VP of Marketing & Communications, Hi Marley
amy.finn@himarley.com
www.himarley.com
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai
Scott Lacourse
Plnar
scott@plnar.ai