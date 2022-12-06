Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Mount Semeru Eruption

On 4 December 2022, following the eruption of Mount Semeru in East Java, the Indonesian authorities have raised the alert-level for Mount Semeru to Level 4 (Awas or Warning). Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) has warned residents to stay 8 kilometres away from the crater and not to carry out any activities from the southeast area of Mount Semeru along the Besuk Kobokan river, up to 17 kilometres from the crater, and 500 metres from any Besuk Kobokan riverbank.

 

Given the volcanic activity of Mount Semeru, Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to the affected areas at this juncture. Singaporeans in Lumajang and Malang should monitor these developments closely and avoid Mount Semeru and its vicinity. They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety and e-Register with MFA immediately at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ if they have not done so. Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty office at:

 

 

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Jakarta

Tel: +62 (21) 2995 0400 during office hours, or the 24-hour hotline +62 811 863 348 for emergencies outside of office hours

 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/6379 8855

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 DECEMBER 2022

