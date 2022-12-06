“The Sports Professor,” Rick Horrow, to Speak at Leadership Business Council Breakfast Friday, Dec. 9 in West Palm Beach
One of the pioneering leaders who has shaped the sports industry since 1972, Rick Horrow, is the guest speaker this Friday, December 9th for the 7:30 a.m. breakfast meeting of the Leadership Business Council, at The Ben West Palm.
Part of Horrow’s National Speaking Tour for his New Book “The Sport Business Handbook”
Registration for Horrow’s speaking appearance Friday is available online at https://leadershipbusinesscouncil.com/#!event-list.
Friday’s event is part of Horrow’s national speaking tour in support of the publication of his new book The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry, published by Human Kinetics and now available at Amazon.com and other bookstores.
The Leadership Business Council provides an elite speaker series at exclusive locations throughout South Florida. Providing high level speakers on timely topics for the business community, the Leadership Business Council is a unique forum for high level networking and business development arranged around the business day. Their membership consists of business professionals, business owners, senior executives, and local leaders.
In his new book, Horrow posits the beginnings of what we’ve come to know as the modern sports industry to 50 years ago, during the time of the 1972 Munich Olympics, the undefeated Miami Dolphins, and the passage of Title IX legislation, among other milestones.
Horrow’s book is a treatise on the history of the past 50 years of sports business written by the people who built the industry, and using those perspectives to predict what’s ahead for the next 50 years. The Sport Business Handbook features essays and contributions from over 120 major industry leaders including Bob DuPuy, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Paul Tagliabue, Kevin Warren, Stephen Jones, Lesa France Kennedy, Zach and Ted Leonsis, Mark Lazarus, Larry Lucchino, Gary Bettman, Don Garber, Steve Ross, Tom Ricketts, Jerry Colangelo, and other industry luminaries.
The book’s 27 chapters focus on all aspects of media, administration, tech, selling/branding, sponsorships, politics, dealmaking, leadership, and all other major sports issues.
More than a history book, Horrow has compiled a tome of practical knowledge and foresight incorporating the entrepreneurial mindset and expert testimony of his peers as well as legendary sports personalities.
The fully revised and expanded paperback second edition of The Sport Business Handbook combines that enlightening and engaging history with post-COVID19 Pandemic findings that set the stage for the future of the industry.
Horrow, a life-long sports fan who started keeping scorebooks of every baseball and football game he ever watched at age 7 (he still has them), was always interested in the business side of the game. It was during one day at Harvard Law that convinced him that sports, and sports business, could be more than just a passion, but a career as well.
“The defining moment for me was my time at Harvard Law School,” Horrow recalled. “I wanted to write my third-year theses on sports violence and hockey fighting, but the criminal law professor rejected the idea because, as he put it, ‘there is no such thing as sports law.’ Motivated, I challenged him to a squash game, won, and his side of the deal was that he would approve what became the sports law/sports business thesis at Harvard Law. In retrospect, it probably legitimized the work that I have done in the business over the past 50 years.”
Horrow took that passion, and that degree, and became one of the most influential behind-the-scenes people in the modern sports landscape. A popular speaker, writer and commentator on the business, law, and politics of sports, Horrow’s nickname, “The Sports Professor,” has its origin in his role as Visiting Expert on Sports Business at The Harvard Law School, where he received a law degree alongside Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts, his roommate.
“The Sport Business Handbook was originally released at a joint Harvard Law/Harvard Business meeting two years ago and was heralded as the most unique collection of commentary and advice from industry leaders in the $1.3 trillion business of sports,” said Horrow. “Within three months, the WHO declared a global pandemic, and sports, as we knew it, shut its doors.
“As we continue in the ‘Great Comeback,’ we took the opportunity of soliciting contributions, advice, and guidance from approximately 20 more business leaders who have provided unique post-pandemic insight to complement and reinforce the 27 chapters (and 109 contributions) from the original book,” Horrow added.
As CEO of Horrow Sports Ventures, Horrow has been the architect of more than 100 deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, has enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. Besides developing stadia and arenas, Horrow’s ability to put together multiple urban initiatives into one package for voter approval has resulted in the building of new performing arts and convention centers, schools, libraries, transit projects, and tourist destinations.
Horrow is Executive Editor of The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry, as well as author of When the Game Is on the Line, an autobiographical examination of the people and politics behind mega sports deals, and co-author of Beyond the Scoreboard: An Insider's Guide to the Business of Sport.
In addition to providing regular sports business content to SportsGrid radio and television network and penning a weekly column for Yahoo! Finance, Horrow hosts monthly national television shows carried by Sinclair and other RSNs, "Good Sports" and "The Icons." His "Keeping Score" podcast and blog are weekly keystones of Thomson Reuters' sports business coverage.
Horrow’s clients have included the NFL, NHL, Major/Minor League Baseball, U.S. Polo, PGA Tour, NASCAR, Great White Shark Enterprises (Greg Norman), Ladies Professional Golf Association, Major League Soccer, General Sports Venue/AstroTurf, Edelman Financial, EVERFI, Citrix, Cisco Systems, CA, Guggenheim/Group One Thousand One, Globecast, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Golden Bear International (Jack Nicklaus), Portland Trail Blazers, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and the State of West Virginia.
