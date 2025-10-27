Warm Hearts, Cool Jazz: The Jazz Sanctuary Brings Free Live Performances to Philadelphia & its Suburbs This November Alan Segal is the Founder and Executive Director of Philadelphia's most unique, non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary. Now in its 14th year, The Jazz Sanctuary has presented 895 free concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region, bringing people together through live music in churches, community centers, and public spaces.

Five live jazz events celebrate community, peace, and connection -- free and open to all

Our concerts give everyone a place to gather in peace and harmony, to enjoy the music we love to play and share.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, The Jazz Sanctuary , continues to bring warmth to local communities this fall, presenting five nights of free, live jazz across the Greater Philadelphia region.Each performance offers an evening of peace, fellowship, and the joyful energy of live music -- open to everyone, at no cost.“There is one constant in a world that seems to change by the hour, and that’s the music and events of The Jazz Sanctuary,” said Alan Segal, founder and executive director. “Our concerts give everyone a place to gather in peace and harmony, to enjoy the music we love to play and share. All are welcome -- regardless of race, creed, or politics -- because music has always been the great unifier.“We never charge admission, we never sell tickets, and we never require a contribution,” Segal continued. “What we do is create space -- a space for community, for joy, for the simple act of listening together. We invite everyone to join us at a venue near them and experience the fellowship that happens when music connects people.”Now in its 14th year, The Jazz Sanctuary has presented 934 free concerts in churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces across the Philadelphia area. The organization continues to expand its reach, providing high-quality live jazz while fostering friendship and unity in every audience it touches.“Week after week, our musicians bring people together through music — that’s the heartbeat of The Jazz Sanctuary,” Segal added. “When audiences and musicians share that energy, something special happens. The joy in the room is unmistakable, and for those few hours, the world feels a little more in tune.”This November, audiences can enjoy The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet and its talented performers at a variety of welcoming venues in Philadelphia, Buckingham, Morrisville and Glenside.Four of November’s events bring the group’s popular “Jazz & Joe” format -- featuring live music, coffee, desserts, and a shared sense of community -- to settings that highlight both the artistry of the musicians and the generosity of the spirit behind the music.This November’s schedule for The Jazz Sanctuary includes:• Sunday, November 2, 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (654 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA 19038) - The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet – James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass), and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion) will perform as part of the St. Peter’s Sunday services that is free and open to all.• Sunday, Nov. 2, 2:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Alban, Roxborough (500 Fairthorne Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128) – The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet brings their popular “Jazz & Joe” series – featuring live music, coffee, soft drinks, and dessert treats – to this Roxborough church in a two-hour concert that is free and open to all.• Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) - Another evening of “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert in Bucks County is also free and open to all.• Sunday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at Grace Epiphany Episcopal Church (224 E. Gowen Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19119) –An afternoon of “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, this two-hour concert is free and open to all.• Sunday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067) – Another “Jazz & Joe” evening featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet comes to a second Bucks County venue this month. This 90-minute concert is also free and open to all.Recent hosts and community partners have praised The Jazz Sanctuary for enriching local gatherings and special events through their performances. Whether in historic churches or neighborhood centers, the ensemble’s presence brings warmth, professionalism, and an unmistakable love of the craft.Supported by more than 100 individual donors and sponsors, including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, Alan J. Segal LLC, and DMG Global, The Jazz Sanctuary remains dedicated to keeping jazz free, live, and thriving throughout the region.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, the organization has hosted over 900 events in diverse venues -- from churches and community centers to senior residences and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, The Jazz Sanctuary supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge. The organization is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. Learn more and view the updated concert schedule at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly

Message in the Music w/ Alan Segal (Storytelling with a Purpose)

