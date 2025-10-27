Eastern PA Youth Soccer's Salone FC Featured on ‘Good Morning America’ as Part of New U.S. Soccer & Chobani Partnership

Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer club Salone FC's Foday Turay (L) with Chobani Founder & CEO Hamdi Ulukaya (R) at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has unveiled a new commemorative logo for the 2026 season, celebrating a historic moment for the sport of soccer and the Greater Philadelphia Region.

Salone FC represents everything our game stands for: community, opportunity, and growth. We’re proud to see their hard work and passion recognize by U.S. Soccer and Chobani.” — Chris Branscome, CEO, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer club Salone FC was nationally recognized on ABC’s Good Morning America as part of the new U.S. Soccer Federation and Chobani partnership, Feeding the Dream.The Good Morning America segment featured Salone FC during a live broadcast announcing the new partnership between U.S. Soccer and Chobani.The team was practicing on the field at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on Thursday, Oct. 23rd when U.S. Soccer CEO and General Secretary JT Batson and Chobani Founder & CEO Hamdi Ulukaya called them over and surprised them with the news that they will receive funding to support player development and coaching education along with several other youth clubs across the country."On behalf of Salone FC, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Chobani for their generous sponsorship of the Salone FC Academy,” said Foday Turay, Founder of Salone FC. “Their investment is pivotal in allowing us to educate our coaches and grow the game of soccer. Their commitment to social betterments sets a powerful example for our entire community and we are proud to have their partnership in creating lasting change.”The recognition comes as U.S. Soccer and Chobani announced a multi-year partnership making Chobani the Official Nutrition Partner of U.S. Soccer. The collaboration focuses on nourishing potential, strengthening communities, and expanding access to the game through initiatives such as coach-development pathways, the Soccer Forward Foundation, and new nutrition-education tools for coaches and players.“Seeing one of our member clubs celebrated on national television is an incredible moment for our state association,” said Chris Branscome, CEO of Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer. “Salone FC represents everything our game stands for: community, opportunity, and growth. We’re proud to see their hard work and passion recognize by U.S. Soccer and Chobani.”As part of the celebration, Salone FC was invited as special guests at the U.S. Women’s National Team match against Portugal at Subaru Park later that day.This collaboration highlights the shared mission between U.S. Soccer, Chobani and youth organizations like Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer to support player development, empower coaches, and strengthen communities through the game.About Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer: Since 1972, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has worked throughout 36 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania to promote, foster and perpetuate the game of soccer to the region’s youth. Through competitions, educational programs, outreach efforts and coaching clinics, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer impacts the lives of more than 130,000 youth soccer players from ages 5 to 19. Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer is one of 55 state associations in US Youth Soccer and a member of the United States Soccer Federation. Additional information can be found at www.epysa.org

Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer CEO Chris Branscome interview on FOX 29 Philadelphia's "Brotherly Love F.C."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.