Local organization to host 6th Annual Holiday Giveaway

Ordinaire Inc. hosts its 6th Annual Holiday Giveaway for families in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ordinaire Inc. is set to host its 6th Annual Holiday Giveaway on Sunday, December 11, 12:00 PM CST, at Fischer Housing Community Park, 1701 Vespasian Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70114.

In honor of the holidays, this event will distribute toys to children in need, while providing food, drinks, and live music. While the event is geared towards kids, Ordinaire Inc. encourages all families of various sizes to attend and enjoy the festivities.

“It’s always our goal to make sure that we help to take care of the community, and what better way to do that this holiday season than to create an opportunity to help families put smiles on the faces of their children,” said Donald Williams, founder of Ordinaire Inc. “Last year, we had an amazing turnout and this year we hope to outdo ourselves. It’s very important that we show these families that we’re here for them.”

A New Orleans native, Williams also is the owner of Williams Accounting and Consulting, a local accounting business. Through his business and non-profit, he’s focused a lot of efforts on helping families and giving back to the community. Over the years, he’s hosted several events to create a positive impact in his hometown.

“I was definitely one of those children who came from a struggling family and I remember the times when we had to go without. As an adult, I have to power to change the narrative for other children and families. As a member of the community, I’m charged with creating a positive impact and making a difference. And I urge everyone else to pitch in and do their part,” Williams said.

Families can register for the Ordinaire 6th Holiday Giveaway via https://form.jotform.com/223205470885154. For more information about Ordinaire Inc. and its 6th Annual Holiday Giveaway visit https://www.ordinaireinc.org/.

About Ordinaire Inc.

Ordinaire, Inc. has been making a positive impact in the community since its inception in 2006. The agency was founded to address the health and economic disparities that exist in people of color communities. Its mission is to promote health, wellness, and economic stability within people of color communities through education, training, and empowerment. The organization builds bridges among neighbors, bringing together existing resources to fulfill our mission. The relationships between family members, volunteers, and staff are transformative and power a national movement of communities committed to providing hope and opportunities to those in need.