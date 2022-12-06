KwikTrust enters the expanding digital signature market with revolutionary new technology

The KwikTrust difference

The digital signatures market is growing rapidly post covid probably because it is just so convenient.

As a financial and a production accountant working in the film industry, this is a better solution than anything else I’ve used as the files can’t be tampered with.” — Fiona Watson ACCA FCCA

UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital signatures market is growing rapidly, due in part to the demand for an alternative validation framework post covid but more because it is just so convenient. Digital signatures are supported by clear legal structures in most markets including QES in Europe and e-KYC in India so why would anyone want to wait days for a recorded delivery and pay a premium for the privilege?

Probably for the same reason some people still use a Fax machine…

For the rest of us there is no longer a need to worry about expensive and redundant solutions, in fact with the launch of KwikTrust’s new platform sending, signing and storing documents has never been easier. For the average user the individual free account provides up to 2gb of storage and unlimited digital signatures which is more than enough to last most people a lifetime. For business and enterprise users the value from the well-designed features and additional benefits more than make up for any cost.

Positioned alongside heavyweight organisations such as Adobe and Docusign, it might be worth considering why KwikTrust is seeing 20% on average weekly user growth numbers. Is it the agile nature of the platform or the intuitive user experience? Perhaps it is the additional security via the integration of an enterprise level blockchain supported by IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric 2.2? It could be the competitive market pricing? Either way it’s clear that KwikTrust is delivering what users want in the form of uncomplicated, affordable and extra secure digital file management.

The next time you sign a contract, send an NDA, fill out a warranty, make an agreement, transfer ownership, issue an invoice or any one of the millions of other activities that require a signature or secure file sharing, take a moment to think about the cost of peace of mind, and how much time you’re prepared to wait and maybe instead spend less than 5 minutes setting up a free account on KwikTrust.