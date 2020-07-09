ORCA COMPUTING WINS PRESTIGIOUS INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS BUSINESS AWARD

We are over the moon to be receiving this prestigious business start-up award and very much appreciate the support we receive from the IOP.” — Richard Murray

LONDON, UK, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORCA Computing from London, UK has been awarded a prestigious Institute of Physics Business Start-up Award for pioneering a new, optical fibre-based method in quantum computing based on quantum memories.

The Institute of Physics (IOP) is the professional body and learned society for physics, and the leading body for practising physicists, in the UK and Ireland. With a rich history of supporting business innovation and growth, it is committed to working with ‘physics-based’ businesses, and companies that apply and employ physics and physicists.

The IOP’s prestigious Business Awards are unique in the UK and Ireland in recognising the significant contribution that physicists and physics make in industry.

There are three categories of awards – Business Innovation, Business Start-Up and the Lee Lucas Award (for early-stage companies in the medical and healthcare sector) – so businesses at any stage of their development are eligible; from start-ups to multi-national corporations.

The IOP Business Start-Up Award specifically recognises and celebrates young companies with a great business idea founded on a physics invention, with the potential for business growth and significant societal impact.

ORCA Co-founder and CEO, Richard Murray said:

“ORCA Computing is developing a new approach towards quantum computing that unlike any others is built from optical fibre and photonics. This architecture, made possible by ORCA’s patented quantum memory technology, addresses some of the critical physics challenges that have prevented quantum computers from scaling so far.

We are over the moon to be receiving this prestigious business start-up award and very much appreciate the support we receive from the IOP.”

Institute of Physics President, Jonathan Flint, said:

“The IOP Business Awards recognise and reward the achievements of physics-based businesses of all sizes; innovative companies that have developed new technologies or repurposed existing ones, and that are at the cutting edge of the UK and Ireland’s scientific research and development.

“These companies, old and new, large and small, have the power to drive the economy. They use the applications of physics to create positive individual, social, industrial and economic change, both at home and overseas.

“Rarely has the need to recognise and encourage our scientists been more apparent. We must continue to encourage, reward and invest in our researchers. Their commitment, drive and imaginations help to keep us comfortable, healthy and safe.”