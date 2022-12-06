Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market Size Analysis:

The aircraft cabin is the section of the aircraft in which passengers travel. The cabin interior consists of components and systems utilized within the cabin, such as overhead bins, seats, monuments, lavatories, carts, and lights. The primary purpose of an aircraft cabin interior is to provide passengers with comfort and convenience. Furthermore, various airlines install manually controllable mood lighting, new fiber seats, in-flight live and on-demand screening, and new fiber seats.

According to the 2015 report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of passengers traveling by air increased by 3%, from 3.3 billion in 2014 to 3.4 billion in 2015. In addition, the rapid expansion of the tourism industry, the rise in international travel, increased disposable income, competitive ticket prices, and a substantial reduction in travel time are compelling consumers to choose air travel over other modes of transportation. This is making airlines buy new planes, which is driving the growth of the global market for aircraft cabin interiors.

Long-haul flights, or nonstop long-distance air travel of more than seven hours, have increased significantly in recent years. This is a result of the increasing range of aircraft, which reduces travel times and transit complications. However, a long-haul flight can cause passengers to experience a variety of health complications, including fatigue, restlessness, jet lag, and general discomfort. Focused on enhancing passenger comfort, airlines are increasingly adopting cabin interior systems that are comfortable, highly customizable, and technologically advanced to replace the existing conventional systems. The practice of installing more comfortable and calming aircraft cabin interior products on long-haul flights is anticipated to boost the global aircraft cabin interior market during the forecast period.

In 2019, North America had a 33.3% value share of the world market for aircraft cabin interiors. This was followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The challenges faced by the aerospace cabin interiors market include high costs associated with the design and development of aircraft cabin interiors and stringent regulations related to aircraft safety standards. In addition, airlines are facing increased competition from other modes of transportation, such as rail and road, which are relatively cheaper and faster options for short-distance travel.

Key Players: United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., HAECO Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.A., Bucher Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Turkish Cabin Interior Inc., SCI Cabin Interiors, Honeywell International

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak has made a big difference in the market for cabin interiors for airplanes.The demand for aircraft has decreased significantly as people are opting to cancel their travel plans due to the pandemic. Because of this, airlines have cut back on the number of flights they run, which has a direct effect on the demand for products for the inside of aircraft cabins.

However, it is expected that the market will recover in the coming years as the demand for air travel is expected to increase again. The market is also expected to be driven by the growing trend of airlines spending money to improve the cabins of their planes so that passengers have a better experience.

Report Coverage:

The "Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market" report is a comprehensive study of the global Aerospace Cabin Interiors industry with a focus on the market's trends. The research study offers a detailed overview of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are impacting the growth of the global Aerospace Cabin Interiors market. It also gives a detailed look at the major players in the market and how they compare to each other.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global Aerospace cabin interiors market. The study highlights the key growth drivers and restraints that are expected to impact the market over the forecast period. It also provides an insightful segmentation of the market based on cabin type, aircraft type, material type, and geography.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Aerospace cabin interiors market. It includes profiles of leading players operating in the market, such as Airbus S.A.S., B/E Aerospace Inc., Zodiac Aerospace S.A., AerCap Holdings N.V., Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd., and Embraer S.A.

Segmentations covered into report:

Segment by Type

• Seating

• Lighting

• Galley

• Lavatory

• Windows & Windshields

• Stowage Bins

• Interior Panels



Segment by Application

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Seating

1.2.3 Lighting

1.2.4 Galley

1.2.5 Lavatory

1.2.6 Windows & Windshields

1.2.7 Stowage Bins

1.2.8 Interior Panels

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Airplane Cabin Interiors Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Airplane Cabin Interiors Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Airplane Cabin Interiors Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Airplane Cabin Interiors Industry Trends

2.3.2 Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Drivers

2.3.3 Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Challenges

2.3.4 Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Airplane Cabin Interiors Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Airplane Cabin Interiors Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Airplane Cabin Interiors Revenue

3.4 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Airplane Cabin Interiors Revenue in 2021

3.5 Airplane Cabin Interiors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Airplane Cabin Interiors Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Airplane Cabin Interiors Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Airplane Cabin Interiors Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Airplane Cabin Interiors Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Airplane Cabin Interiors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4 United States

6.5 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.3 Europe Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 U.K.

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

8.4 China

8.5 Japan

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Southeast Asia

8.8 India

8.9 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.3 Latin America Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4 Mexico

9.5 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Airplane Cabin Interiors Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4 Turkey

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 UAE



………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.



