Animal Telehealth Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

Key Players: Airvet, Activ4Pets, BabelBark, Inc, GuardianVets, PetDesk, Petzam, TeleTails, Televet, VitusVet, Whiskers Worldwide, LLC,Virtuwoof, LLC

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Telehealth Market Size Analysis:

Rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, increased emphasis on research and development proficiency in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced IT healthcare technologies, rising livestock population around the world, and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, are the major factors driving the growth of the veterinary telehealth market.

Telehealth is a technology that medical practitioners and medical assistance recipients use to remotely access health information, education, and care. Telehealth is the transmission of technology from one location to another in order to improve the clinical health status of a patient. This technology allows remote monitoring of patients. Increasing technological advancements have prompted veterinarians to implement telehealth.

An increase in the incidence of chronic disease and disorder in animals is one of the major factors driving market expansion. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and the internet of things in the medical industry is another factor influencing market growth. Ever-increasing technological advancement and innovation of new instruments, escalating incidences of diabetes, kidney disease, spinal disc problems, and blood pressure-related issues, and increasing adoption of next-generation and cutting-edge technologies by veterinarians will generate lucrative market expansion opportunities.

Animal telehealth is a rapidly growing market with immense potential. It is estimated that the animal telehealth market was valued at USD ** million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD ** million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases, lack of access to veterinary care in rural areas, and rising awareness about animal health and welfare. However, high costs associated with animal telehealth services and lack of skilled veterinarians are restraining the growth of this market.

Key Players: Airvet, Activ4Pets, BabelBark, Inc, GuardianVets, PetDesk, Petzam, TeleTails, Televet, Vetster, Inc., VitusVet, Whiskers Worldwide, LLC,Virtuwoof, LLC,FirstVet, PawSquad, Petriage Inc



Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here: https://douglasinsights.com/animal-telehealth-market



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant rise in the demand for animal telehealth services. This is primarily due to the fact that pet owners are increasingly opting for remote consultation and treatment options for their pets, in order to avoid exposure to the virus.



Report Coverage:

The following report covers the current state of the animal telehealth market and its growth prospects over the coming years. It contains an overview of the market, including its definition, segmentation, key players, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also provides a regional analysis of the market, featuring detailed insights into the North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India), Latin America (Brazil Mexico) Middle East & Africa (South Africa Saudi Arabia).



Segmentations covered into report:

Segment by Type

• Telemedicine

• Teleconsulting

• Telemonitoring



Segment by Application

• Canine

• Feline

• Equine

• Bovine

• Swine

• Others



Customizes or specific data? Enquiry here - https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Animal Telehealth Market industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Animal Telehealth Market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Animal Telehealth Market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Animal Telehealth Market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?



Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Animal Telehealth Market and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Animal Telehealth Market across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Animal Telehealth Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Telemedicine

1.2.3 Teleconsulting

1.2.4 Telemonitoring

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Animal Telehealth Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Canine

1.3.3 Feline

1.3.4 Equine

1.3.5 Bovine

1.3.6 Swine

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Animal Telehealth Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Animal Telehealth Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Animal Telehealth Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Animal Telehealth Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Animal Telehealth Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Animal Telehealth Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Animal Telehealth Industry Trends

2.3.2 Animal Telehealth Market Drivers

2.3.3 Animal Telehealth Market Challenges

2.3.4 Animal Telehealth Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Animal Telehealth Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Animal Telehealth Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Animal Telehealth Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Animal Telehealth Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Animal Telehealth Revenue

3.4 Global Animal Telehealth Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Animal Telehealth Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Animal Telehealth Revenue in 2021

3.5 Animal Telehealth Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Animal Telehealth Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Animal Telehealth Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Animal Telehealth Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Animal Telehealth Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Animal Telehealth Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Animal Telehealth Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Animal Telehealth Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Animal Telehealth Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Animal Telehealth Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4 United States

6.5 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Animal Telehealth Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.3 Europe Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 U.K.

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Telehealth Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

8.4 China

8.5 Japan

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Southeast Asia

8.8 India

8.9 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Animal Telehealth Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.3 Latin America Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4 Mexico

9.5 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Telehealth Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Animal Telehealth Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4 Turkey

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 UAE



………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.



Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/animal-telehealth-market



Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Related Reports -

Companion Animal Diagnostic Market- https://douglasinsights.com/companion-animal-diagnostic-market

Animal Healthcare Market - https://douglasinsights.com/animal-healthcare-market

Prebiotics In Animal Feed Market- https://douglasinsights.com/prebiotics-in-animal-feed-market

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.