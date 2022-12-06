Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,471 in the last 365 days.

Gartner® recognizes EFESO Consulting as a supply chain and operations consulting specialist

EFESO IN GARTNER'S 2022 SUPPLY CHAIN AND OPERATIONS GUIDE

EFESO IN GARTNER'S 2022 SUPPLY CHAIN AND OPERATIONS GUIDE

Gartner® recognizes EFESO as a Specialist in the 2022 Market Guide for Supply chain strategy, planning and operations consulting for the fourth consecutive year

In 2022, we have been particularly focused on supporting supply chain leaders navigate a high level of uncertainty with unprecedented number of challenges they are still facing.”
— Clive Geldard, Group VP and Supply Chain practice leader at EFESO
PARIS, FRANCE, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Consulting, the Operations Strategy and Performance Improvement consultancy, announced it has been mentioned by Gartner®, for the fourth consecutive year, as a Specialist Services Provider in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy Planning and Operations Consulting.

With Supply chains facing unprecedented global challenges, it is key to find the right partner. As indicated by Gartner, companies that are looking to consultants for help focus on supply chain strategy and planning projects, which include: Digital supply chain strategies and roadmaps; Supply chain network modelling and analysis; Supply chain planning including sales and operations planning (S&OP) and sales and operations execution (S&OE). The market guide outlines attributes of representative vendors that are providing offerings in the market to give further insight into the market itself.

“EFESO Consulting is extremely pleased to have been recognized as a trusted partner for its supply chain and operations expertise, among only 25 other consultancies. In 2022, we have been particularly focused on supporting supply chain leaders navigate a high level of uncertainty with unprecedented number of challenges they are still facing. We are continuously helping them make their supply chains more resilient by sharpening their approach. Our main goal is to refocus activities on business and customer needs where it makes a difference: creating chains that are adaptive, flexible and resilient to disruptive market and economic forces as well as being environmentally sustainable with 360 degree closed-loop solutions. ” Clive Geldard, Group Vice-President and Supply Chain practice leader at EFESO.

EFESO’s offer in supply chain is all about helping organizations create new value through purpose-led progression and sustainable improvement. Our interventions bring tangible results measured on the top and bottom line, with outcomes that drive customer satisfaction, organization alignment and cross-functional collaboration, whilst considering the needs of external stakeholders, society and the environment.

Learn more about EFESO Consulting Supply Chain expertise: https://bit.ly/3UzfGtp

Gartner Disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EFESO Consulting
EFESO Consulting is a global consulting firm specialized in Operations Strategy and Performance Improvement. We bring over 40 years of experience and thought leadership, supporting multinationals, mid-market companies and private equities in both mature and emerging markets. Our team of 800+ experienced consultants help organizations grow faster than the market by exploiting performance improvement opportunities and overcoming progression hurdles, in a sustainable way. We work in partnership with your people, from shopfloor to boardroom to achieve tangible and lasting results.

For any further information, please contact:
Clive Geldard, Group Vice-President and Supply Chain practice leader at EFESO - clive.geldard@efeso.com

Sabrina Laborde
EFESO Consulting
sabrina.laborde@efeso.com

You just read:

Gartner® recognizes EFESO Consulting as a supply chain and operations consulting specialist

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.