Global Acrylonitrile Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Acrylonitrile Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Acrylonitrile Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the acrylonitrile market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 13.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The acrylonitrile market is expected to reach $ 15.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. The growing textile and apparel industries are expected to propel the growth of the acrylonitrile market going forward.

The acrylonitrile market consists of sales of acrylonitrile by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. Acrylonitrile (CH2=CHCN) is a toxic, colorless, pale-yellow liquid. Acrylonitrile is primarily used as a raw material in the manufacture of acrylic and modacrylic fibers. Other important applications include plastics (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN)), nitrile rubbers, nitrile barrier resins, adiponitrile, and acrylamide.

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the acrylonitrile market. Major companies operating in the acrylonitrile sector are focused on introducing new products such as these to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2019, AnQore Smart Chemicals, a Netherlands-based specialist chemical supplier, launched a new brand, Econitrile, under which the company manufactures and distributes sustainable, certified acrylonitrile with a substantially lower impact on the environment. When compared to AnQore acrylonitrile, Econitrile has a 60% smaller carbon footprint. Econitrile is the first sustainable, mass balance-certified, and ISCCplus acrylonitrile produced from circular or bio-sourced materials. It can be used to create sustainable goods, including green nitrile gloves and phone components. This launch represents another step forward for AnQore’s product portfolio.

By Application: Acrylic Fiber, Adiponitrile, Styrene Acrylonitrile, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylamide, Carbon Fiber, Nitrile Rubber, Other Applications

By End User: Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Packaging, Other End Users

By Geography: The global acrylonitrile market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ineos, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Chemelot, Lukoil, Lenntech B.V., Sumitomo Chemical, Ascend performance Materials, Taekwang Industrial co. ltd., Sumitomo Chemicals, Sinopec Group, Solvay, Secco, Formosa Plastics

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

