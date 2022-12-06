Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Thermoplastic Polyurethane Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the thermoplastic polyurethane market size is expected to grow from $ 2.28 billion in 2021 to $ 2.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The thermoplastic polyurethane market is expected to grow to $ 3.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Increasing product demand from the footwear industry is expected to propel the thermoplastic polyurethane market growth going forward.

The thermoplastic polyurethane market consists of sales of thermoplastic polyurethane by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as soft manufacturing plastics or as a substitute for hard rubber. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is an elastomer that offers outstanding performance and processing flexibility. TPU is an excellent polymer having various applications, including wire and cable, custom molded parts, footwear, film and sheet, compounding, and adhesives.

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the thermoplastic polyurethane global market. Major companies operating in the thermoplastic polyurethane sector are focused on improving their previous thermoplastic polyurethane grades, a material made up of ultra-high molecular weight polymers to enhance their durability, process efficiency, and waste reduction in manufacturing.

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Segments

The thermoplastic polyurethane global market is segmented:

By Type: Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone, Other Types

By Raw Material: Diisocyanate, Polyols, Diols, Other Raw Materials

By Application: Automotive, Construction, Engineering, Footwear, Hose And Tubing, Wire And Cable, Other Applications

By Geography: The thermoplastic polyurethane global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides thermoplastic polyurethane market overviews, analyzes and thermoplastic polyurethane global market forecast market size and growth for the global thermoplastic polyurethane market, thermoplastic polyurethane market share, thermoplastic polyurethane market segments and geographies, thermoplastic polyurethane global market players, thermoplastic polyurethane global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Badische Anilin- und SodaFabrik, Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Wanhua Industrial Group Co Ltd., Coim India Private Limited, American Polyfilm Inc, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Polyone Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers Inc, Novotex Italiana S.p.A., Sanyo Corporation of America, Hexpol AB, and Asahi Songwon Colors Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

