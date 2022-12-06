Registration is now open for the 4th Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

SAE Media Group reports: The brochure is available to download for the 4th Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference in London.

LONDON, UK, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to present the return of the AI in Drug Discovery Conference for its 4th year in London, on 13 – 14 March 2023.

With the recent pandemic highlighting the need for rapid drug discovery, AI has become an area of increased interest. This is driven by the ability to discover drugs through the use of machine and deep learning. The current challenges within the drug discovery industry include the significant time consumption and expenses involved. This conference will discuss the solutions to these problems with presentations and updates from leading industry experts.

AI in drug discovery is leading the way into a shorter, cheaper and more successful R&D era where compound generation is automated, drug synthesis is predictable and undruggable diseases are finally being targeted.

AI in Drug Discovery Conference will be proudly chaired by Darren Green, Head of Cheminformatics and Data Science from GSK. Darren Green will be speaking on day one of the conference on ‘Applying AI/ML in the Drug Discovery Processes from Hypothesis Testing to Preclinical Screening’, focusing on:

• Overcoming the challenges currently facing pharmaceutical R&D programmes with data science and AI

• Opportunities for data analysis and predictive modelling in drug discovery

• Profitable applications to translate AI/ML from the lab to the clinic

• Open data sharing? - The importance of long-term planning

Delegates attending will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights on how to implement AI and Machine Learning techniques throughout the discovery pipeline from antigens and genomics to proteins and peptides and utilise breakthroughs in robotics, automation and quantum chemical methods.

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Andrew Gibbons

4th Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

13 – 14 March 2023

London, UK

