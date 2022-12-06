Strategies For Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the commercial aircraft airframe materials market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 5.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The commercial aircraft airframe materials market is expected to grow to $ 8.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft is expected to contribute to the growth of the commercial aircraft airframe materials market.

The commercial aircraft airframe materials global market consists of sales of commercial aircraft airframe materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to form the structure of a commercial aircraft. The lightweight airframe components and structural designs offer increased strength at a lower weight and are resilient to the heat associated with flight. Due to their lightweight, aluminum and magnesium, they have long been employed as airframe materials.

Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial aircraft airframe materials market. Major companies operating in the commercial aircraft airframe materials sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to lead the market. For instance, in 2022, FACC, an Austria-based aerospace company, is building a high-tech plant near Zagreb, Croatia to produce lightweight components for commercial aircraft using the latest fiber-reinforced composite technology.

Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Segmentation

The global commercial aircraft airframe materials market is segmented:

By Type: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composites, Steel Alloys

By Application: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Other Applications

By Geography: The global commercial aircraft airframe materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Middle East accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Solvay S.A, Constellium SE, Arconic Corporation, Toray Industries Inc, Teijin Limited, Southwest Aluminium, Hexcel Corporation, VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, ATI Industrial Automation, HITCO Carbon Composites Inc, Kobe Steel Ltd

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

