Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,368 in the last 365 days.

AI Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9% | Forecast 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,’ Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on artificial intelligence market.

What are the growth prospects of the AI industry?

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market reached a value of US$ 56.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 308.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 31.9% during 2022-2027.

What is artificial intelligence (AI) ?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an advanced technological solution that involves the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines. It includes machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, context-aware computing, and machine vision and offers learning, reasoning, problem-solving, perception, and language understanding. It supports data ingestion, eliminates dull and monotonous tasks, helps predict natural disasters, and imitates human cognition, facial recognition, and chatbots. AI finds extensive applications in the automotive industry as it assists drivers in navigating traffic with ML and vision. Besides this, It is widely employed to handle complex issues in numerous industries, such as robotics, transportation, healthcare, marketing, business, gaming, banking, and agriculture.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artifical-intelligence-market/requestsample

Market Trends

At present, significant growth in information technology (IT) and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services for analyzing data are among the primary factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rapid urbanization and the rising need for automation across numerous industries, such as healthcare, agriculture, retail, security, transportation and logistics, and marketing, are propelling the market growth. For instance, AI in healthcare is used for NLP applications that analyze unstructured clinical notes on patients, provide insights into treatment quality, and increase the ability of professionals to understand patient needs. Apart from this, AI-powered machines help farmers in determining the health of soil and crop, provide fertilizer recommendations, and monitor the weather. Additionally, the increasing use of AI in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry for streamlining tasks, such as document handling, customer request, and claims processing, is creating a positive market outlook. Besides this, AI is extensively employed in the e-commerce industry in predictive analytic systems to convert raw data into actionable insights and achieve different market demographics and improve customer services, which is supporting the market growth. AI helps identify malicious behaviors and prevent unauthorized access. This, coupled with the rising adoption of AI in marketing to enhance customer experience through real-time personalization, is bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, the escalating demand for AI in cybersecurity for automation, triaging, aggregating alerts, and automating responses is fueling the market growth. Moreover, the deployment of the fifth generation (5G) technology and the rising need for intelligent virtual assistants (VAs) across different industry verticals are driving the market. The increasing use of AI in the media and entertainment industry to deliver personalized content and enhance customer experience is also strengthening the market growth. In addition, the growing utilization of AI in surgical robots and the increasing investments to improve AI are anticipated to drive the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2R2g1qt

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU)
Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO)
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: META)
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM)
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK)
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930)
SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)
Siemens AG (OTCMKTS: SIEGY)

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence
General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware
Software
Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems
Decision Support Processing
Hybrid Systems
Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Agriculture
Retail
Security
Human Resources
Marketing
Financial Services
Transportation and Logistics
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Related Reports

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/601573589/dropshipping-market-is-expected-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-28-40-during-2022-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/594485237/distributed-antenna-system-market-report-2022-2027-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/593920236/virtual-production-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/593918970/fleet-management-system-market-2022-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590442370/gaming-accessories-market-size-worth-14-billion-by-2027-cagr-9-10

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

AI Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9% | Forecast 2022-27

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.