SNAP Initiative Technical Working Group Meeting

In 2014, Kenya signed a cooperation agreement with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) on Supporting National Action and Planning (SNAP) Initiative to Reduce Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs) in Kenya. To implement the SNAP Initiative in Kenya, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry through the Climate Change Directorate is cooperating with UN Environment (UNEP) and SEI on behalf of CCAC to implement the assessment of short lived climate pollutants in Kenya.