King Bogus - the Monarch who continues to Reign

ATLANTA GEORGIA, UNITED STATE, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is said that where words fail, music reigns, for music has a way of bringing people together. King Bogus, a former engineer in Bangladesh's Grammy-winning studio, has won the admiration and gained listeners across his travels. Nicholas Bogus, also known as King Bogus the Monarch, was born in 1992 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Although he moved around a lot during childhood, Savannah provided social and physical roots to King Bogus. He grew up around creative people with a love for music. Writing poetry in the form of rhymes was his hobby as a child. However, when he suddenly lost his grandparents, he channeled his anger and frustration into developing music. Since then, the forever stylish King Bogus has been leaving his mark in the hearts and minds of his listeners.

The Monarch has released a total of four albums and sixteen singles over a period of twelve years. The preferred genre of music for King Bogus is R&B and 90’s rap. He also prides himself as a lyricist as he believes his music and lyrics should be in a way that tells a story. His lyrics feature wordplay, puns and sarcasm as a way of highlighting the absurdities in life. As a result, King Bogus provides his listeners with music that is relatable and forms a sentimental connection with his followers. According to King Bogus, his single “Vibez” is evidence of his songwriting ability. He wrote this song to demonstrate his lyrical skills. The lyrics of this song describe the process that King Bogus follows while writing a song e.g., finding the best ways to write a verse while making sure it resonates well with the audience. For him, music is a way of conveying his emotions and reflecting on his goals and struggles.

He has put a lot of effort into developing his brand over the past few years, and it appears that his efforts are beginning to pay off. With his constantly increasing fame, he has worked with a lot of prominent people in the industry including Lil Baby, Bando Jonez, Summer Walker, and YK Osiris. He has a constantly increasing social media following because of his content covering multiple genres of music. Therefore, be sure to stream his songs as you will definitely end up having a good time.

Follow Greg on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kingbogusthemon/

Greg B
Hits on Fye DJS
email us here

You just read:

King Bogus - the Monarch who continues to Reign

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Greg B
Hits on Fye DJS
Company/Organization
Press Release Board
562 Westridge III Region
Rawalpindi, 46000
Pakistan

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
King Bogus - the Monarch who continues to Reign
Moe Kush an up-and-coming artist and social media sensation
American model Italia Toochi Kash has charmed her way to fame as a top earner on a real estate mogul
View All Stories From This Author