Moe Kush an up-and-coming artist and social media sensation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you the one who's constantly searching for good music? And can't find any good artists? You are tired of bland music and musicians. Don't worry Moe because Skunks in the Roses is here to solve all your problems. He is going to launch a fantastic music album full of passion and enthusiasm. Every single song of his brings tons of daily followers on his social media.
He is now famously known as the vocal powerhouse of the world. He is going to shatter the noise with his most recent string of releases. He put a new life into music, technology, fashion, and vintage music.
The biggest thing that he wants people to take away after listening to his music is to never give up despite the obstacles they are faced with, always stay true to themselves, and never allow someone else to decide what they can do. He is trying to motivate his fans through his music.
"After experiencing so much hurt and pain, music is where I was able to express my emotions without being judged and it brought me a huge level of faith and comfort within myself". ~said, Moe Kush
About Moe Kush
Moe Kush is from Raleigh, NC he has had to struggle the majority of his life and has been blessed enough to have the talent to express himself through music which allowed him to get out of the hood. Moe Kush has faced a lot of racism since childhood. Being robbed, facing jail time, and being able to separate himself he can make it out of the struggle and live life now in a positive direction.
He started making music at a young age and tapped into it Moe around the age of 17. He is currently an independent artist who is trying to bring change to the world through his music. His biggest inspiration is Billy Wiz because he is determined to help other people be successful in their music careers.
He is currently working on his album now which he is planning on releasing towards the end of 2022, the beginning of 2023 trying to bring new music to the table in the new year. His biggest wish is to work with one artist the Be NBA YOUNG BOY, all his music goes hard, and it’s consistent. Amazingly he just uses 3 words that describe his music: Pain, Struggle, and overcoming
He is going to release an amazing album that is all about his life struggles and hardships. He has a lot of music on the way, his focus right now is the album he is working on about his life and his transitioning. He is going to keep my music coming with no gaps. Check out his Instagram and Facebook now and enjoy his music. He has much Moe to share with you. His YouTube videos are already flooded with amazing comments. Follow him to get updates on his upcoming songs before anyone else!
Moe Kush Social Media Handles:
https://soundcloud.com/realmoekush
https://www.instagram.com/moekush26/
https://twitter.com/moekush26
https://www.facebook.com/moekush26
Bentley Records
He is now famously known as the vocal powerhouse of the world. He is going to shatter the noise with his most recent string of releases. He put a new life into music, technology, fashion, and vintage music.
The biggest thing that he wants people to take away after listening to his music is to never give up despite the obstacles they are faced with, always stay true to themselves, and never allow someone else to decide what they can do. He is trying to motivate his fans through his music.
"After experiencing so much hurt and pain, music is where I was able to express my emotions without being judged and it brought me a huge level of faith and comfort within myself". ~said, Moe Kush
About Moe Kush
Moe Kush is from Raleigh, NC he has had to struggle the majority of his life and has been blessed enough to have the talent to express himself through music which allowed him to get out of the hood. Moe Kush has faced a lot of racism since childhood. Being robbed, facing jail time, and being able to separate himself he can make it out of the struggle and live life now in a positive direction.
He started making music at a young age and tapped into it Moe around the age of 17. He is currently an independent artist who is trying to bring change to the world through his music. His biggest inspiration is Billy Wiz because he is determined to help other people be successful in their music careers.
He is currently working on his album now which he is planning on releasing towards the end of 2022, the beginning of 2023 trying to bring new music to the table in the new year. His biggest wish is to work with one artist the Be NBA YOUNG BOY, all his music goes hard, and it’s consistent. Amazingly he just uses 3 words that describe his music: Pain, Struggle, and overcoming
He is going to release an amazing album that is all about his life struggles and hardships. He has a lot of music on the way, his focus right now is the album he is working on about his life and his transitioning. He is going to keep my music coming with no gaps. Check out his Instagram and Facebook now and enjoy his music. He has much Moe to share with you. His YouTube videos are already flooded with amazing comments. Follow him to get updates on his upcoming songs before anyone else!
Moe Kush Social Media Handles:
https://soundcloud.com/realmoekush
https://www.instagram.com/moekush26/
https://twitter.com/moekush26
https://www.facebook.com/moekush26
Bentley Records
Bentley Records
email us here