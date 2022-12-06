Bhautik Sheth trained marketing divisions of Banglalink-Bangladesh's third largest telecom company based in Dhaka
Digital marketing trainer and consultant Bhautik Sheth unfolded the telecom industry's most challenging and futuristic topics at Banglalink, Dhaka.DHAKA, BANGLADESH, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gujarat's renowned digital marketing trainer and consultant, Bhautik Sheth, imparted training to the 45+ marketing professionals of Banglalink in Dhaka in November 2022.
The training took place at Banglalink University for four days. With over 38 million subscribers over a decade, Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd is a wholly owned company of Telecom Ventures Ltd - a 100% owned subsidiary of Global Telecom Holding. VEON owns 51.9% shares of global telecom holding. VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity.
Bhautik Sheth - the founder of iVIPANAN Digital Marketing services, represented consulting firms Enhancerrz and Magnum at Banglalink. Mr Sheth enfolded the most challenging and futuristic topics in digital segmentation, digital segmented communication and digital CVM.
He covered various facets of the telecom industry's digital ecosystem, focusing on backward and forward data integration methods. With strategical concepts, practical implementation and industry use cases, Mr Sheth gave on-hand assignments to the employees of Banglalink. The employees represented Customer Lifecycle Management, Product & Pricing, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Digital Marketing and Digital Business, and Customer Experience & Service divisions.
Throughout the training, Mr Sheth focused on customer value maximization in the telecom sector. He taught diverse practical organic and paid promotion tactics using data generated from CVM software, website analytics, social media analytics and search engine results.
"It was a captivating experience for the participants. The response by trainees throughout the training period was overwhelming. We are thankful to Mr Bhautik Sheth for his efforts. We hope trainees will take advantage of the learning in execution." said Sibat Nuhas, Talent Management, Senior Manager HR and Administration, Banglalink.
About iVIPANAN: iVIPANAN Digital Marketing company is into digital marketing service outsourcing, training and consulting. Since 2014, the company has worked with 110+ clients globally and trained 60,000 plus professionals. Bhautik Sheth is the chief consultant and trainer who leads the company.
Training session on Digital CVM at Banglalink Telecom in Dhaka, Bangladesh | Bhautik Sheth