The Nollywood Story: How Nigeria Has Become Africa’s Top Film Producer

Film and stills productions Nigeria Netflix Productions Nigeria

Nigeria has become Africa's Top Film Producer

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa is ripe for growth opportunities when it comes to the film industry. With so many creative individuals producing films that tell personal, culturally relevant and impactful stories, the African film industry can stand out from the crowd to create something extraordinary.

Unfortunately, many African countries need more funding and resources to improve film production. In recent times, more efforts have been made by various institutions and organizations to further develop the film industry thanks to economic and creative potential.

Nigeria is one country that has taken advantage of these creative talents, producing thousands of films that are shown around the world. As one of the world's top film producers, Nollywood, the Nigerian equivalent of Hollywood, has been established in the industry. Creating countless opportunities through cinema, Nigeria is one of the top film producers on the African continent.

Nollywood Beginnings

When Nigeria gained independence from colonizers in the 1960s, the film industry grew as passionate filmmakers told relevant and vital stories. The stories being told were wholly unique, separating themselves from the likes of Hollywood cinema. With newfound independence and disposal income gained by a boom in oil and other foreign investment, Nigerian citizens had the means and desires to tell their stories through film.

While Nigerian cinema did grow significantly, various factors put a stop to the fast-paced growth. The weakening currency started negatively impacting factors such as investments and proper equipment. But passionate directors and actors such as Chris Opu Rapi prevailed and created direct-to-television films that were also sold as VHS tapes.

From that point onwards, the Nigerian film industry grew and became the iconic “Nollywood”, the largest film production industry in Africa.

The Current State of Filmmaking in Nigeria

Currently, the Nigerian film industry shows no signs of slowing down, as thousands of films are produced yearly. Amazing actors such as Jim Iyke and Mercy Johnson are discovered and given their time to shine, whilst artistic directors and writers share their stories. Production values are increasing, and these films have more outside interest than ever.

Popular Nigerian films are making their mark worldwide thanks to streaming services such as Netflix. From Blood Sisters and Lockdown to The Razz Guy and Breaded Life, Nigerian movies are gaining recognition in many different genres.

Alongside streaming services, Nigerian films are gaining success on the big screen in theaters locally and internationally. Bigger in Africa, The Millions and Fifty are just a few examples of the many international Nigerian films with impressive international and domestic gross.

The demand for Nigerian films is growing worldwide, promoting the evolution of the Nigerian film industry in general. Technology is improving; narratives are becoming more complex, stories are more creative and expressive, and overall aesthetics are broadening. The current state of the Nigerian film industry is bright, and the future is looking even more promising.

The Positive Impact the Film Industry Has on The Country

It has been reported that five percent of the country's gross domestic product comes from the film industry. Western streaming services and successful box office rates are all adding value to the country as a whole.

The entertainment sector is growing fast in Nigeria, thanks to the efforts made by film production. Statistics showcase that the entertainment sector will reach $29.39 billion by the end of 2022. Film production is growing the economy at a rapid rate, allowing for many opportunities to open up.

This year, millions of jobs have been created in the film production sector. Talented individuals, from actors, directors and writers to camera operators, technicians and set designers, are given their opportunity to shine both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

With the country facing economic problems related to the falling oil price, the film and entertainment industry is a welcome boost and can alleviate other tensions straining the economy and unemployment rates.

Film Production in Nigeria

There are dozens of excellent quality film production studios and corporations in Nigeria. From companies that specialize in creating adverts and corporate videos to full-blown movie production houses, Nigeria's film industry can cater to the needs of everyone.

Millions are spent by production companies, with interviews and reports showcasing that 41 million Nairas were needed during the production of Ayinla, a popular film that required expensive cameras, extensive sets, technology and more. Much effort is put into these films and shows in quality.

International Interest in Nigeria

Alongside Nigeria’s thriving film industry, there has been significant interest from international countries interested in filming in Nigeria. With its diverse landscapes, well-organized production companies and talents, Nigeria is open to helping other countries produce movies.

Captain America: Civil War and Tears of The Sun are some of the most famous examples of American movies filmed in Nigeria. These movies are enhancing the film industry in the country, creating many benefits.

While filming in a foreign country could be a logistical nightmare, it is made all the more possible with companies such as African Fixer, a company dedicated to providing film and production solutions in Africa. African Fixer offers various film services, making it all the more possible to create movies in Nigeria.

The Nigerian film industry has been fascinating, and the days of success are just beginning. With international interest and local success, Nigeria is one of the best places to be, whether you are a local or international filmmaker.



Verve Africa and Proud Nigeria