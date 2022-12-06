Congress receiving black carbon books, model resolution

Black carbon coats glaciers and causes them to melt. Don Owens Burn Fuel Better: From Helpless to Hopeful in the Race Against Climate Change by Don Owens, founder of Black Carbon Coalition

Engineer and attorney Don Owens, founder of Black Carbon Coalition, begins Congressional dissemination project on enemy of the planet

Policymakers must take responsibility for elevating the conditions of our environment and humanity. Lives and livelihoods are at stake.” — Don Owens

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every member of the House of Representatives and the Senate will be receiving a copy of Burn Fuel Better: From Helpless to Hopeful in the Race Against Climate Change and a model resolution on eradicating black carbon.

Don Owens the founder of the Black Carbon Coalition announced the congressional dissemination project Monday and released the following statement:

“Every member of the House and Senate will be receiving a copy of my book and the model resolution I drafted, meaning no one can say they don’t have the data and the solutions to eradicating black carbon. Policymakers must take responsibility for elevating the conditions of our environment and humanity. Lives and livelihoods are at stake and the climate emergency continues to go radically unaddressed by both parties. The fact is the model resolution and outlined solutions are transpartisan and uniting.”

Owens has been underlining the reality of black carbon and it’s dangerous effects on reproductive health, cancer, glacial melt and changing weather patterns that affect economies and sovereign nations’ national security.

Black Carbon is the Enemy of the Planet