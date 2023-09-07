Molly Mutt amplifies access to sustainable pet products through Pet Food Experts

Molly Mutt began in 2009 when co-founder Molly — yes, Molly is a person! — grew tired of trying to wash her dirty dog beds, only for them fall apart and need to be replaced. not only that, but the closest laundromat was on top of a steep hill! the a-ha! Molly Mutt is most known for their dog beds that have fillable inserts for people to upcycle pillows, blankets - even old clothes that cannot be donated, and use them as the inserts together with the Molly Mutt dog bed covers to create a dog bed that natu Pet Food Experts is a leading specialty pet products distributor that services a vast network of over 6,500 independent pet retailers in 39 states.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Molly Mutt announced Tuesday it will be distributing a selection of its best-selling products, including its patented Molly Mutt "stuff it yourself" dog bed, beautiful 3-in-1 decorative car seat covers, and brand new GOTS-certified organic covers and blankets through Pet Food Experts, a leading specialty pet products distributor that services a vast network of over 6,500 independent pet retailers in 39 states.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Pet Food Experts because it will increase access and ease of ordering for retailers who want to feature the market-leading sustainable products that Molly Mutt offers,” said Molly Mundt, the head of Molly Mutt. “Our products help keep pets and their owners together, and happy, while rescuing textiles from ending up in landfills.”

Molly Mutt is most known for their dog beds that have fillable inserts for people to upcycle pillows, blankets - even old clothes that cannot be donated, and use them as the inserts together with the Molly Mutt dog bed covers to create a dog bed that naturally calms and comforts dogs, while also keeping unwanted textiles out of landfills.

Since its inception in 2009, Molly Mutt has helped consumers keep millions of pounds of unwanted textiles from entering the waste stream. Molly Mutt is an accredited member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, and the company and its products are Certified Climate Neutral.

“Molly Mutt and Pet Food Experts are a perfect match. We are thrilled to help bring sustainable pet products to our vast network of retail partners,” said Antoine Seailles, head of market strategy for Pet Food Experts. “We see the long-term value that Molly Mutt brings to the industry.”

