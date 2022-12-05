This article summarizes lessons learned from “Aashukan”, an Indigenous exchange organized on James Bay Cree lands, Northern Québec, Canada in conjunction with the IAIA Conference in 2017. It presents the context, objectives, processes and outcomes of this workshop in relation to the Impact Assessment community and discusses future directions.
You just read:
Indigenous experiences of impact assessment and development projects: lessons from the Aashukan exchange
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.