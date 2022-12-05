Submit Release
Governor Lamont Statement on Awarding of Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Contract by the U.S. Army

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

12/05/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on Awarding of Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Contract by the U.S. Army

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to the announcement made today by the U.S. Army regarding the awarding of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract:

“This news is disappointing, but it’s important to remember you can’t fly without Connecticut. Sikorsky is a legacy Connecticut company with one of the best trained workforces in the world, and while leadership takes the time to review their bid to understand more about the Army’s decision, we stand behind them and their employees. The state will continue to work closely with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky to secure future opportunities for the people of Connecticut to make the most advanced aircraft in the skies.”

