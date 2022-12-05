Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $5.5 Million for Infrastructure in Jacksonville through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $5.5 million to the City of Jacksonville through the Governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to construct a rail spur for the mega site at the Cecil Commerce Center, a 600-acre industrial park that will support the manufacturing and logistics industries. The rail spur will connect the main rail line with the industrial park, allowing the city to attract businesses to the mega site to fuel economic growth. The project is expected to create 500 new jobs and will support new business development in the region.





“This new rail track will make an inaccessible area of the industrial park accessible for businesses in important sectors like manufacturing and attract new businesses to Jacksonville from across the country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This award is an example of the smart investments we’re making in Florida’s communities to strengthen local economies and expand job opportunities.”





“DEO is proud to stand with Governor DeSantis to announce another investment in Floridians and businesses. Today’s award brings the total to $66.5 million in strategic investments through the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund this year alone,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. “The Cecil Commerce Center project will go a long way for the region, and I look forward to the meaningful opportunities it will create for Floridians and businesses in the Jacksonville area.”





“EFI is very appreciative of Governor DeSantis for his support of public infrastructure and workforce through the Job Growth Grant Fund,” said Enterprise Florida Deputy Secretary Laura DiBella. “This rail spur will have a massive benefit to the Cecil Commerce Center and Northeast Florida as a whole, unlocking a strategic mega site with tremendous job potential. EFI looks forward to working with the City of Jacksonville and all the partners involved to ensure the greatest economic impact is received due to this award.”





“Investing in projects like this rail spur to build upon Florida’s strong transportation network helps to ensure resiliency, supports supply chain operations, and enhances economic growth,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “This is yet another example under Governor DeSantis’ leadership of working with partners to develop projects that offer major benefits to the local community, the region, and the state as a whole.”



“The City of Jacksonville is grateful to Governor DeSantis for this funding and we look forward to the expansion,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “Jacksonville is experiencing record growth and this will ensure we continue to attract new business and potential workforce.”

Last year, Governor DeSantis awarded $6 million through the Job Growth Grant Fund to support the construction of nearly two miles of roadway and extend utilities to provide access to underdeveloped property on the east side of Cecil Airport and Spaceport. This project was designed to attract new aerospace and commercial space companies to the area.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI), and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.





DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals until all funding has been awarded. For more information, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/JobGrowth.

