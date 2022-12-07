Cameyo Introduces Support for Linux to Help Reduce the Cost of Digital Workspaces While Preventing Vendor Lock-In

Cameyo for Linux enables the delivery of Linux and internal web apps on any device. Cameyo now supports Linux so orgs can deliver ALL their apps to any device from one Cloud Desktop Easily set up a Linux server in Cameyo and deliver Linux & internal web apps to any device without Microsoft server licensing costs.

Cameyo for Linux Reduces the Need for Costly Microsoft Licenses, Giving Orgs Greater Flexibility While Reducing the Cost of Cloud Desktops

With the addition of Linux support, Cameyo is enabling organizations to give their people a seamless, secure experience for all of their apps - both past, present, and future - from a single platform.” — Eyal Dotan, Founder & CTO, Cameyo

CARY, N.C., USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameyo, the Virtual App Delivery (VAD) provider that enables ultra-secure Cloud Desktops so your people can be productive from anywhere, today introduced Cameyo for Linux to enable organizations to make their digital workspaces more efficient and cost-effective. While Cameyo’s existing platform enables the delivery of all Windows, SaaS, and internal web apps to any device - Cameyo for Linux extends that capability to Linux applications as well as internal web apps that don’t require a Windows server. This dramatically reduces the cost of delivering Cloud Desktops by eliminating the need for costly Microsoft Remote Desktop Services Client Access Licenses (RDS CALs) while providing organizations with the flexibility they need to use their preferred solutions.

“As organizations continue to adopt SaaS apps, there are an increasing number of use cases that don’t require Windows and instead only require a browser,” said Gabe Knuth, Senior EUC Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “Coupled with an increased demand for remote access to Linux apps driven by the shift to remote work, Linux support can be an important component of a hybrid workplace strategy. With this release, Cameyo is now in an even better position to help customers optimize their remote application delivery.”

Making Cloud Desktops More Efficient and Cost-Effective

Cameyo has long been used by organizations of all sizes as a more secure, simple, flexible and cost-effective alternative to legacy virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop as a Service (DaaS) products. The introduction of Cameyo for Linux further helps organizations:

- Streamline Infrastructure - Linux servers have less overhead than Windows servers. For any organization utilizing apps & databases that don’t require a Windows server, Cameyo for Linux provides a more efficient solution. And with Cameyo’s fully-hosted option, organizations can deliver their apps on Linux servers without the need to actively manage the supporting infrastructure themselves.

- Reduce Costs - Cameyo for Linux helps reduce the cost of digital workspaces in two ways:

1) Microsoft Licensing Costs - Previously, organizations with internal web apps needed to run those on Windows servers, which required Microsoft licenses and RDS CALs, dramatically increasing the cost of delivering those apps. Cameyo for Linux enables organizations to deliver all of their apps that don’t require a Windows server via Linux, eliminating the cost of Microsoft licenses.

2) Windows Server Costs - The hourly cost of Linux servers is 50% less than that of Windows servers, so beyond the upfront licensing cost savings, Cameyo for Linux provides ongoing cost reductions for Cloud Desktops.

- Deliver a Seamless User Experience for All Apps - Cameyo’s support of all applications - Windows, SaaS, internal web apps, and now Linux - provides a completely seamless Cloud Desktop experience for the end user. Cameyo for Linux enables IT admins to easily publish Linux apps as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) just as they can with Windows apps. Regardless of the type of application or which type of server it’s running on, users simply access and use their apps as they normally would, with nothing new to learn.

- Future Proofing - Cameyo has always helped organizations deliver their legacy applications to any device via the browser or PWAs, helping bring their legacy apps into the future. With Cameyo for Linux, Cameyo also helps ensure that all future apps - including web apps that don’t require a Windows server - can also be efficiently and cost-effectively delivered to any device from the same platform.

To see what one of our Fortune 500 customers has to say about Cameyo for Linux, check out this post.

Even Greater Protection Against Microsoft’s Vendor Lock-In

Cameyo is the only virtualization solution that enables organizations to deliver all of their apps - including Windows apps - without delivering the full Windows desktop. This provides organizations of all sizes with a Windows OS-independent Cloud Desktop, which gives them the freedom to adopt any device, OS, and cloud they want without fear of being locked into the Microsoft environment. Cameyo also recently received its second issued patent for its Temporary User Profiles technology, which make it easier for enterprises to move to the cloud by eliminating the on-premises components that make legacy virtualization solutions so costly and complex – including Active Directory, roaming users profiles, network drive mapping, VPNs, and more.

Cameyo for Linux is the latest Cameyo innovation focused on providing organizations with the freedom and flexibility they need to provide their people with secure productivity from anywhere and any device without being locked into one vendor’s ecosystem.

“Every organization is working hard to ensure their people have access to all of the critical tools they need to do their jobs from anywhere. But especially in this economic climate, most organizations are trying to balance that anytime, anywhere access with the need to reduce costs,” said Eyal Dotan, Founder and CTO of Cameyo. “With the addition of Linux support, Cameyo is enabling organizations to give their people a seamless, secure experience for all of their apps - both past, present, and future - from a single platform.”

Pricing & Availability

Cameyo for Linux is available today worldwide. To see how much delivering apps via Cameyo for Linux can save your organization compared to traditional virtual desktops and Windows servers, schedule a demo here.

About Cameyo

Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform provides an ultra-secure, simple, and cost-effective Cloud Desktop solution that enables you to deliver all your apps – legacy Windows, Linux, internal web, and SaaS – to any device without the need for legacy virtual desktops or VPNs. Cameyo’s Cloud Desktop solution dramatically reduces cost & complexity while increasing security and providing a more seamless user experience. Cameyo is a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, and hundreds of enterprises and organizations across all industries utilize Cameyo to deliver business-critical applications to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. As of December 2022, Cameyo has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +83 with zero detractors – 100% of responding customers would recommend Cameyo to their peers. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.

Cameyo for Linux - Demo Video