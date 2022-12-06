Submit Release
St. George Regional Airport Works with a Utah Company to Improve Passenger Safety

A UVC Phone sanitizer kiosk from UV360 is now available to passengers at St. George Regional Airport.

The UV-C sanitizing chamber kills 99.99% of common viruses in less than 30 seconds.

We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for passengers and keep people safe. We are pleased to offer this new service free of charge for all passengers.”
— Rich Stehmeier
ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The St. George Regional Airport is working with a Utah-based company called UV360 to protect passengers from the 'tripledemic' threat of RSV, Flu, and Covid-19. Earlier this year, UV360 developed a kiosk that sanitizes items with ultraviolet light, a highly effective disinfection method. In August, SGU began piloting the kiosk, well before the recent surge of RSV and Influenza spreading across the country.

This isn't the first time UV360 has developed products for airports. In 2019, The UV360-owned company Steribin created a device to disinfect security bins. Touching security bins is one of the "highest potential risks" to passenger health, according to the BMC Infectious Diseases journal. But after three years of working with the TSA, Steribin technology has yet to receive approval.

Jon Cole, CEO of UV360 and Steribin, says, “it’s been a long process. But with the ongoing support of airport managers and Utah politicians like Chris Stewart and Mike Lee, we’re hopeful that security lines can adopt Sterbin UV-C disinfection technology. In the meantime, the kiosk gives passengers a way to sanitize items that come in contact with security bins.”

UV360 reports that thousands of passengers have used the kiosk so far, and usage rates are expected to grow. Rich Stehmeier, manager of St. George Regional Airport, said, “The volume of passengers traveling to and from St. George is rapidly increasing. We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for passengers and keep people safe. We are pleased to offer this new service free of charge for all passengers.”

With a successful pilot program underway, the UV360 team is starting to introduce the kiosk to other airports. “We are pleased that SGU and other airports are concerned about reducing the spread of illness,” said Jon Cole, CEO of UV360, “Our mission since we started has been to protect health with fast and effective disinfection.”

For more information about UV360 and its affiliated companies, visit www.uv360.io.

Garrett Roos
UV360
+1 435-773-2596
