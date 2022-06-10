Utah Company Announces Baby Formula Decontamination Device
Steribin uses ultraviolet light to inactivate bacteria in powdery foods.
Although we didn't anticipate a baby formula recall, we knew that powdery foods can carry a variety of dangerous pathogens. And until now, an effective decontamination method hasn't been available.”ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steribin announces a device for decontaminating baby formula, potentially preventing recalls like the one at the center of the recent formula shortage. The patent-pending device uses ultraviolet light to inactivate bacteria commonly found in powdered foods.
— Jon Cole
"Steribin started developing this technology long before the recent baby formula shortage," said Jon Cole, president of Steribin. "Although we didn't anticipate a baby formula recall, we knew that powdery foods can carry a variety of dangerous pathogens. And until now, an effective decontamination method hasn't been available."
Food producers worldwide use UV light for many applications, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deems it safe for food processing. But many food producers don't know how to integrate UV-Light technology, and powdered foods present unique challenges. The particulate nature of powder allows pathogens to grow concealed and undetected. Steribin's proprietary designs disrupt powder to increase exposure to UV light, effectively inactivating dangerous pathogens.
Steribin expects UV light devices to become standard in all food processing environments. "The technology exists – and it works. We have no doubt that our patented solutions can help mitigate future recalls and lessen the risk of production stoppages, as we've all just witnessed with the baby formula crisis," Cole concluded.
Garrett Roos
Steribin
+1 435-627-3090
garrett@uv360.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other