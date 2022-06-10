Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,982 in the last 365 days.

Utah Company Announces Baby Formula Decontamination Device

UV-C Lamp and Baby Formula

UV-C Lamps can be used to inactivate bacteria in food powders. Baby formula image credit: Ajay Suresh (CC License)

Steribin uses ultraviolet light to inactivate bacteria in powdery foods.

Although we didn't anticipate a baby formula recall, we knew that powdery foods can carry a variety of dangerous pathogens. And until now, an effective decontamination method hasn't been available.”
— Jon Cole
ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steribin announces a device for decontaminating baby formula, potentially preventing recalls like the one at the center of the recent formula shortage. The patent-pending device uses ultraviolet light to inactivate bacteria commonly found in powdered foods.

"Steribin started developing this technology long before the recent baby formula shortage," said Jon Cole, president of Steribin. "Although we didn't anticipate a baby formula recall, we knew that powdery foods can carry a variety of dangerous pathogens. And until now, an effective decontamination method hasn't been available."

Food producers worldwide use UV light for many applications, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deems it safe for food processing. But many food producers don't know how to integrate UV-Light technology, and powdered foods present unique challenges. The particulate nature of powder allows pathogens to grow concealed and undetected. Steribin's proprietary designs disrupt powder to increase exposure to UV light, effectively inactivating dangerous pathogens.

Steribin expects UV light devices to become standard in all food processing environments. "The technology exists – and it works. We have no doubt that our patented solutions can help mitigate future recalls and lessen the risk of production stoppages, as we've all just witnessed with the baby formula crisis," Cole concluded.

Garrett Roos
Steribin
+1 435-627-3090
garrett@uv360.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Utah Company Announces Baby Formula Decontamination Device

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.