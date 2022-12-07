O4U Expands Conference Portfolio into Life Sciences
Volunteer O4U Advisory Board led by Logan Troppito, Senior Manager, Life Sciences Supply Chain at Accenture, to prototype new O4U Life Sciences conference.
Market expectations warn that a gap will grow between the increasing number of opportunities in life sciences and the number of people with the right skills to fill them.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) announces expansion of its portfolio of four leadership, personal and professional development experiences for LGBTQ2+ undergraduates. The O4U Board has authorized exploration and test of a new conference in life sciences by a cross-industry volunteer Advisory Board led by Logan Troppito, Senior Manager, Life Sciences Supply Chain at Accenture. The Board will take the new product idea through the market research, feasibility and prototype phases and support another senior volunteer team in testing it before launching it into the market, tentatively scheduled for 2024.
— Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director
Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said, “With Logan’s leadership, our volunteer Board advisors will help us best leverage the growth, disruption and innovation in every Life Sciences sector catalyzed by the pandemic, aging population and more. We are so grateful for Logan’s willingness to lead this Board, bringing such extensive and diverse experience in global market drug distribution regulations, anti-counterfeiting & anti-theft, design thinking, pharma regulatory change management, design & efficiency assessment. Logan’s academic background in BioEngineering reflects the possibilities for students in life sciences, spanning pharmaceutical, medical devices, and biotechnology, engineering entrepreneurship, drug discovery & vaccine/ oncology. We deeply appreciate and respect Logan’s long term commitment to our LGBTQ2+ STEM students. Each member of the Advisory Board brings proven talent, intellect, unique insights and concern for our students. We will all be enriched by their contributions. Market expectations warn that a gap will grow between the increasing number of opportunities in life sciences and the number of people with the right skills to fill them. O4U plans to translate this gap into opportunities for students in life sciences majors as well as our students in business, tech, marketing and engineering.”
The life sciences industry has been on the rise over the past half-decade thanks to a surge in new products and technology, as well as an influx of capital from both public and private investors. In the past three years more than $70 billion of private equity capital and public National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding has poured into life sciences-related companies in North America. https://www.adgmultifamily.com/uncategorized/70b-poured-into-life-sciences-companies-last-year-but-capital-and-real-estate-investment-will-likely-remain-in-key-hubs/
The O4U Life Sciences Advisory Board members are:
Aamir Vaid
Principal Engineer; Genentech
Brandon Nnodi
Senior Recruiter DEI, Strategic Partnerships; United Health
Danny Sanchez
ASEE eFellow & Provost’s Postdoctoral Fellow; University of Pennsylvania
Drew Aguilar
Director, Value & Access, Paxlovid Patient & Health Impact; Pfizer
Evan Olin
Associate; McKinsey
Kelly Draehn
Senior Automation & Controls Engineer; Colder Products Company
Lori Burt
Executive Director Talent Acquisition; City of Hope
Matt Whitman
Product Success Lead; Datavant
Max Agadoni
Digital Health; Amenity Health
Reid D’Amico, Ph.D
Principal, Regulatory Science & Strategy; IQVIA
Tara Cullerton
Senior Research & Development Scientist; The Clorox Company
Teddy Kurkoski
R&D Engineer II; Boston Scientific
TK Herrin
VP Global Diversity; Medtronic
O4U was founded at Cornell in 2004 and has more than 7,000 LGBTQ2+ alumni of its conferences. Goldman Sachs and Horizon Media hosted O4U Business and Marketing in New York in 2022. Emerson hosted O4U’s Engineering Mosaic program in Minnesota. Previous hosts include JP Morgan, Cargill, Cisco, PayPal, Facebook, Ogilvy, Boston Scientific and PepsiCo. Sponsors provide support through their recruiting arms, CSR initiatives and foundations. Employees of sponsors serve as mentors to all O4U students and more than 200 volunteers develop and execute the conferences.
