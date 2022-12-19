Veteran Health Professional Pioneers New Approach to Healthy Living
RISE ABOVE: A PLAYBOOK ON HOW-TO KEEP ENERGY FLOWING by Dr. Jaime L. Pula
This is a must read! In a chaotic world with busy lives, it will sooth your soul.”UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trend in self-harm and suicide has been rising dramatically since COVID, and the ability for individuals to find a path for personal health improvement — spiritual, medical and mental — is urgent. Veteran healthcare worker Dr. Jaime L. Pula’s new book, Rise Above: A Playbook on How-To Keep Energy Flowing, is the perfect remedy for those desperately looking for a way to keep themselves happy and healthy, especially as the winter hits us full swing and we continue to deal with the wake of the pandemic.
— Amazon reviewer Nicole
In the book, and in her work as Chief Wellness Officer of Art of Health Sciences™, an institute that focuses on spreading an innovative behavior change formula using both the sciences and the arts, Dr. Pula lays out a life strategy to help create, enhance and sustain healthy outcomes.
Using analogies, real-life stories and situations, quotes, music and her acute observations from what she has experienced and seen in others, the playbook, Rise Above, helps readers find their own comfort levels and forge their own paths to spirituality, peace, inner calm and flowing energy.
Art of Health SciencesTM, she says, provides evidence-based features for healthy lifestyle strategies to customize solutions for real people. The goal is to nourish bodies, minds, souls and spirits, to prevent and reverse disease, while healing people around the globe.
“A healthy mind and a healthy body are achievable and sustainable for everyone,” Dr. Pula writes. “It doesn’t matter where you come from or what obstacles might come your way.”
In her writing and communication, Dr. Pula is concise and direct while wearing her heart on her sleeve. Readers will find that there is never any doubt where she has come from, what she is thinking, and how she has managed to Rise Above her own challenges in life.
The book devotes much space to self-reflection and a deep dive into the inner self and offers self-reflection activities at the end of each chapter as checkpoints for those undergoing their journey.
During these remarkably challenging times in our society and our world, people more than ever have sought out a voice they can relate to, believe in, find comfort in, and use as the foundation for improving their well-being. For many, Pula and Rise Above will be that voice.
“Her stories, expertise, and big faith helped me to barrel through this book in two days....feeling gratitude and seeing possibilities everywhere when I finished it! I would highly recommend this book to stretch your mind and stretch your faith.” —Doreen, Amazon reviewer
“This is a must read! In a chaotic world with busy lives, it will sooth your soul.” —Nicole, Amazon reviewer
Rise Above: A Playbook on How to Keep Energy Flowing is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Dr. Jaime L. Pula attended Montclair State University to become a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and holds a Master’s of Science in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Exercise Science from East Stroudsburg University. She received her PhD in Health Sciences from the School of Health and Medical Sciences at Seton Hall University.
As a Member of the Board of Directors at the Mental Health Association as well as the tri-founder of Team De-Stig under the umbrella of Thrive Morris, the Health & Wellness Committee at the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, she spearheads the crucial initiative of combating stigma associated with mental health conditions to raise awareness, provide education, take action and empower members to better serve our communities. Check out her website at: www.artofhealthsciences.com.
Dr. Jaime L. Pula
Art of Health Sciences
jpula@artofhealthsciences.life
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other