Tokyo 2023 Sensory Safari by Content Evolution
SenseMapping Experience Innovation & Human Factors Immersive LearningRESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Content Evolution announces the Tokyo 2023 Sensory Safari action learning program. It will take place in May next year and focus on innovative interaction design and sensory development of products, services, and experiences. The Sensory Safari is led by the Content Evolution SenseMapping practice team.
This program was conceived just before the world locked down for the COVID-19 pandemic. It is designed as an immersive way to expose participants to all human senses and methods for making offerings more fully human compatible. Japan has reopened for business travel and tourism and the renewed Tokyo 2023 Sensory Safari is now again set in motion by the SenseMapping team.
This curated experience is inspired by a visit to Japan by Proctor & Gamble CEO A.G. Lafley in 1998. After this visit he invests heavily in design and human factors. The uniqueness Lafley found in Japan persists to this day.
Behind this curated action learning is the Content Evolution SenseMapping practice team. It includes pioneering members of the now 30-year-young ThinkPad notebook computer, including the first IBM ThinkPad designer Dr. Kazuhiko Yamazaki collaborating with the legendary industrial designer Richard Sapper, and the first named brand steward and strategist for ThinkPad (today Lenovo) Kevin Clark. Also on the team is Jim Kwolyk who collaborated early career with seminal identity designer Paul Rand, and human factors and interaction researcher Sruti Vijaykumar.
SenseMapping is a process and perspective to create coherence at the intersection of an organization (how the org behaves and what the org produces) with its value chain, customers, and stakeholders – and at the intersection of human sensory perception and sense-making in the head, heart, and gut. People attending the Tokyo 2023 Sensory Safari not only learn about SenseMapping and get to experience it first-hand, they will observe and document product and service experiences while in Tokyo and go home with a draft plan for action. This plan will be based SenseMapping principles, on-the-ground observations and experiences, and Dr. Yamazaki’s Experience Vision book and methodology that connects customer wants and needs with organization objectives.
The Tokyo 2023 Sensory Safari announcement by Content Evolution and its SenseMapping team is made simultaneously in the U.S. and Japan. The program will be hosted at Musashino Arts University, Tokyo Campus, where Dr. Yamazaki is a distinguished professor. Registration inquiries may be made at act@sensemapping.world
